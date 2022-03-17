ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, Mariners eager to resume playoff chase

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners finished with a flourish last season, winning...

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Former Yankees slugger latches on with Mariners

TAMPA — Former Yankees first baseman Mike Ford is getting another chance to prove his rookie success was no fluke. After spending the 2021 season playing for three organizations — the Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals — Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
MyNorthwest.com

Biggest Mariners Questions in ’22: Who can replace Kyle Seager’s RBI production?

While one of the most anticipated seasons in Mariners history is on hold until the MLB lockout ends, we’re not letting that get in our way of breaking down why 2022 should be a big year for baseball in Seattle. Keep your eye on SeattleSports.com as we continue our series of articles looking at important topics for the Mariners. In the coming days, we will be focusing on the lineup.
FOX Sports

Blue Jays acquire 3B Matt Chapman from Oakland for 4 players

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
Marco Gonzales
Chris Flexen
KESQ

Japanese OF Suzuki finalizes 5-year deal with new-look Cubs

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki is joining the new-look Chicago Cubs, finalizing an $85 million, five-year deal. Chicago will pay an additional $14,625,000 as a posting fee to Suzuki’s club, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League. The 27-year-old Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner in nine seasons with the Carp. He batted .317 with 38 homers and 88 RBIs in 132 games last season.
KESQ

Sharks sign Tomas Hertl to 8-year extension

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have agreed on an eight-year contract extension with Tomas Hertl, locking up their star center for the long term instead of dealing him away at the trade deadline. The Sharks had been committed to trying to keep Hertl but wanted to get the extension in place before Monday’s trade deadline. Hertl was in the final year of a $22.5 million, four-year contract and could have been an unrestricted free agent this summer without an extension. The new deal will pay the 28-year-old Hertl $65.1 million over eight years at an average of more than $8 million per season.
KESQ

Kris Bryant, Rockies finalize $182M, 7-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies finalized their $182 million, seven-year contract. The third baseman and outfielder gets a $7 million signing bonus, payable within 15 days of the signing. He receives a $17 million salary this year, $27 million in each of the next two seasons and $26 million in each of the final four years. Bryant spent his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July. The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted .265 with 25 homers and 73 RBIs last season.
KESQ

Ogunjobi fails physical, deal with Bears is off

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ signing of unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been negated because of a failed physical. Bears GM Ryan Poles announced the situation in a statement on Friday when Ogunjobi was set to appear for an introductory news conference. Ogunjobi suffered an ankle injury during the Cincinnati Bengals’ wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders and was lost for the remainder of the playoffs.
MyNorthwest.com

Drayer: Gonzales sharp, Rodríguez provides highlight in Mariners’ spring opener

The Mariners originally planned to throw minor leaguers in the first couple of Cactus League games to give those in big league camp an opportunity to further build up. Under normal circumstances, pitchers would be in camp for a minimum 12 days before the first game, with most starters arriving in Arizona and throwing a bullpen before the official reporting day. With the MLB imposed-lockout, that was not possible this spring.
FOX Sports

Mariners sign Souza, Sisco to minor league deals

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and catcher Chance Sisco to minor-league deals on Wednesday with invitations to major league spring training. Souza, a native of Everett, Washington, has played for five teams in his major league career. He spent the 2021...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers spring training: Burnes, Houser back from busy offseason

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for what they hope will be a fifth straight year of postseason baseball – the first spring training game slated for March 18. While the lockout was a stressful time for fans, a pair of Brewers pitchers kept busy. Corbin Burnes,...
Seattle Mariners
KESQ

Xavier beats Cleveland State 72-68 in NIT

CINCINNATI — Adam Kunkel had 14 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers narrowly beat Cleveland State 72-68 in the NIT first round. Zach Freemantle added 13 points for the Musketeers on Tuesday night. Paul Scruggs chipped in 12, Jack Nunge scored 12 and Colby Jones had 11. D’Moi Hodge led the Vikings with 16 points.
KESQ

Red-hot Arizona caps eastern swing with 6-3 win vs. Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes ended a five-game East Coast swing with an emphatic 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Barrett Hayton, Anton Stralman, Nick Ritchie, Lawson Crouse, Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz scored for Arizona. Karel Vejmelka gave up three goals on 39 shots. The Coyotes ended their travels with four wins in five games. Laurent Dauphin scored and Cole Caufield made things interesting with two goals in the span of eight seconds for Montreal. Samuel Montembeault was pulled after allowing four goals on seven shots in the first period. Cayden Primeau made 11 saves in relief.
KESQ

Lions re-sign OLB Charles Harris and WR Kalif Raymond

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed outside linebacker Charles Harris to a $13 million, two-year contract and wide receiver Kalif Raymond to a one-year deal worth nearly $1 million. Detroit announced the moves Friday, retaining unrestricted free agents that flourished last season under first-year coach Dan Campbell. Harris had career highs with 7 1/2 sacks, 65 tackles and two forced fumbles last season. Harris has 14 career sacks and 143 tackles in 71 games over three seasons in Miami, one in Atlanta and one with the Lions. The Dolphins drafted the former Missouri star No. 22 overall in 2017.
