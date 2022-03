Gettysburg Print and Frame, formerly located at 646 York St., is now at a new location on the Fairfield Road West of Gettysburg. Shop owner Phil Letendre said the new site, on the corner of Route 116 and Deatrick Dr. near the Wellspan complex, would be more modern, more organized, and provide easier access to customers.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO