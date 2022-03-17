ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Schwartz Denies Tom Sandoval Caused Katie Maloney Split: I’m To Blame

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
Shutterstock

Tom Schwartz recently noted how ‘sad’ he was about his separation from Katie Maloney and shut down rumors his BFF Tom Sandoval had anything to do with it.

Tom Schwartz is here to set the record straight: he was the main cause for his split with Katie Maloney, not his BFF Tom Sandoval. “[T]hat’s all on me,” the Vanderpump Rules star told a photographer at Home Depot in L.A. on Wednesday, according to E! News. “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me.” The reality star, 39, also called the separation “complicated,” but noting he was doing “OK.”

“Of course I’m sad, but, you know, we still love each other very much,” Tom went on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWFyA_0eiZJb4C00
Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz (Shutterstock).

Although the pair seemed somewhat amicable during the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules, there have always been issues of concern for Katie and Tom, even when they first walked down the aisle in 2016 (they had a second wedding in 2019 to make it official). Those issues have often become even more fraught with Tom’s bestie in the wings, as Sandoval has called Katie a “bully” in the past and the two butted heads this past season over Katie wanting to be more involved in the Toms’ new spot, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

In accordance with the aforementioned admittance of fault, however, Tom noted in his statement that it was Katie’s “decision” to end their relationship and that no outside opinions had anything to do with the decision.

“Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy,” Tom shared via his Instagram pages on March 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJokB_0eiZJb4C00
Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz at the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden Grand Opening (Shutterstock).

Meanwhile, Katie is ready to be single and remains hopeful about finding love. A source close to the Bravolebrity spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained why Katie is “looking forward to what’s next.”

“Katie is handling the separation better than expected,” an insider revealed. “She knows she’s young enough to completely start over and find someone who makes her happy. A piece of her will always love Tom, but they really had grown apart over the years.”

It was also shared how thankful the reality star is she has supportive friends like Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent to keep her grounded. “Katie is so thankful she has an amazing group of girlfriends around her and she’s been leaning heavily on Stassi and Lala. Katie loves that she has another single friend now in Lala so they can support each other and know what the other is going through,” the pal continued.

Comments / 3

Related
CinemaBlend

Vanderpump Rules Cast React After Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Get Candid About End Of Their 12-Year Relationship

Bravo fans have been knocked over sideways in shock (myself included) to learn that Vanderpump Rules’ longest-standing relationship -- besides Lisa and Ken Vanderpump’s -- have called it quits. Following several concerning breakup rumors, the official confirmation came yesterday that co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were ending their marriage. The two were very candid about splitting up following 12 years together, and now the VR cast are reacting publicly to the unfortunate news.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Who is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber?

James Kennedy has moved on with Ally Lewber just three months after announcing his breakup from ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss. The “Vanderpump Rules” star made his and Lewber’s relationship Instagram-official Tuesday with photos from a romantic getaway to Tulum. “James met Ally recently, and they have been dating for a few months now,” his rep told Us Weekly. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.” Kennedy, 30, previously revealed that he met his girlfriend in January after deejaying a concert for co-star Tom Sandoval’s cover band, The Most Extras, in Agoura Hills, Calif. “She was with her friends that were fans,” he...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Stassi Schroeder
Distractify

While Teresa Giudice Approves of Gia's Boyfriend, Gia Doesn't Approve of Teresa's

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen a lot of relationship problems for the married couples. Meanwhile, the relationships of the cast members' children seem to be doing just fine. Allegations about Teresa Giudice's boyfriend have continued to come up while her 21-year-old daughter, Gia, has managed to keep a steady relationship with her current beau, Christian.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is Zara from 90 Day Fiance and why did she split from Usman?

Zara is Usman’s ex-girlfriend, who he was with before meeting Kimberly. However, her name has been brought up among the 90 Day Fiance couple’s conversations recently, and has been at the forefront of their drama. Usman recently came clean about Zara to Kimberly, when he revealed that his...
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow And Husband Terry Dubrow Were Swindled Out Of Millions Of Dollars

In the last episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, we watched Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow host a glamorous dinner party. This consisted of flowers under glass, copious amounts of champs, and lots of under-the-table couples counseling. All of this in an attempt to show Dr. Jen Armstrong and Ryan, excuse me, Rhyne Holliday what a […] The post Heather Dubrow And Husband Terry Dubrow Were Swindled Out Of Millions Of Dollars appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toms#Wedding#Vanderpump Rules#Home Depot#Schwartz Sandy
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up for the Second Time

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have split again. Although the Season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey showed the 90 Day Fiancé alum saying 'yes' to Rusev's second proposal, Silva told Entertainment Tonight that she "hit [her] limit" with her fiancé, calling off their engagement in the days that followed. Even more so, the reality personality has closed the door on another possible reconciliation.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Why fans think Vanderpump Rules' Katie and Tom have split

Vanderpump Rules fans are busy spotting clues that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz might have split. Over the past few weeks, rumours about trouble in Katie and Tom’s married life have been rife on the internet. Many fans have taken the discussion over to Reddit, where they are breaking down every post on the reality stars’ social media, trying to find more clues to support their theory.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

We finally got to see 90 Day Fiance's Gino without his trusty hat

Gino Palazzolo is one of the stars of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days and has captivated fans for more than one reason. One of these was that during the entire season, Gino wouldn’t take off his hat and fans began to wonder why. Speculation has led fans...
TV SHOWS
Ok Magazine

Janelle Brown's Son Garrison Pays Reality Star A Visit After Moving Out Of Family Home Over Dad Kody Brown's Strict Restrictions

It's safe to say Janelle Brown had a good weekend after her son Garrison paid the reality star a visit following his big move out of their family home. On Sunday, February 27, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to reveal her and Kody Brown's kid stopped by to give her and their pets some love. Sharing a photo of her pups cuddling up to Garrison, she wrote: "The pups love when Garrison comes to play. Even Bryn who is acting like she doesn't notice him was mauling him just a minute ago," adding a dog and pink heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Jennifer Aydin Shares “Very Exciting News” About Her Family

Jennifer Aydin is sharing some happy news about her family. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently revealed that her brother, Michael, was planning to return home to the Garden State, as well as other updates about her family, which she shared exclusively in an interview with Bravo Insider.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
159K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy