Music

Classics Live 132: Opening Night of the 2021 Sunflower Music Festival

By Our Sponsors
Kansas Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoAnn Falletta, the Music Director and Conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic,...

kansaspublicradio.org

Cape Gazette

Live Music Wednesday night at Sydney’s - David Aman

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. David Aman - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place carry-out orders. For more information visit our website or facebook page. Located in Paynter’s Mill (Just off...
MUSIC
Smoky Mountain News

Cold Mountain Music Festival

After two quiet years due to Covid-19, the Cold Mountain Music Festival will resume on Saturday, June 4, at Lake Logan in Canton. Headlining the Saturday event will be North Carolina-based 2021 Grammy-nominated alt-country/indie folk band Hiss Golden Messenger. The lineup will also feature performances from Athens, Georgia-based indie-rockers Futurebirds,...
CANTON, NC
iheart.com

Lilac Festival Reveals Music Lineup

We now know the lineup of free entertainment for this year's Lilac Festival. UpRooted -- with Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root -- will perform May 12. Other featured performers include the Zach Brown Tribute Band; the Fleetwood Mac tribute band "Seven Wonders"; and the Dave Matthews tribute band "Big Eyed Phish."
FESTIVAL
ETOnline.com

Rosalía Makes Colorful, Striking 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Debut

Rosalía stepped out onto the Studio 8H stage for her Saturday Night Live musical guest debut over the weekend, and delivered a confident pair of performances. The 28-year-old Spanish songstress kicked things off with a performance of "Chicken Teriyaki" that saw her rocking a red dress, black boots and a black motorcycle jacket (on one arm), standing on a stripped-down white platform.
MUSIC
thedailytexan.com

SXSW Live Shot: Strawberry Guy forges impressionist soundscapes at first American showcase

After ear-shattering performances by previous acts, the first notes of Debussy’s “Arabesque 1” suddenly began floating around Cedar Street Courtyard. Strawberry Guy made his presence known, painting serene, impressionist scenery with his keyboard. From his antics during soundcheck alone — adding improvised chord progressions to romantic and classical composers’ work — the audience could get a sense of his artistry before he even opened his mouth to sing.
MUSIC
Brooklyn Muse

New Jersey Music Festivals 2022

Live music is back! Surviving two years of Covid mandates through New Jersey has music lovers ready to hear live tunes. For the most part,mask mandates have subsided for now. Our communities, coffee shops, and pubs are opening to infuse live music to enhance dining and entertainment experiences. Small businesses, in dire need of support, look to encourage patrons to partake in their offerings.
Entertainment
Music
newsnet5

Diversity still an issue for classical music

DENVER, Colo. — Classical music has looked the same to many people throughout history. “You know, being raised as a Chicano we were taught to be strong and be determined and not to wait for things to happen. So I’ve always tried to push forward and make things happen," said Eric Trujillo.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
MUSIC
Kansas Public Radio

Retro Cocktail Hour CD Giveaway - Easy Rhythms for Your Cocktail Hour

For the current CD giveaway we're reaching deep into the Underground Martini Bunker archives for a sealed copy of Easy Rhythms for Your Cocktail Hour, one of the early compilations of "bachelor pad music", released in 1996. Part of DCC's Music for a Bachelor's Den series, this one includes tunes by Mel Henke, Enoch Light and the Light Brigade, Ray Conniff, Les Baxter and Julie London, among others.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Father John Misty Mourns a Cat and a Fading Love on New Song ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE 3/16: Father John Misty offers up a portrait of life in the hills outside Sofia, Bulgaria in his new video for “Goodbye Mr. Blue.” The short film was directed by Noel Paul, who previously helmed the singer’s “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings” visual. – Father John Misty bids farewell to a lover and a cat in his new song, “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” set to appear on his next album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, out April 8. “Goodbye Mr. Blue” is a shuffling ballad that pairs a rustling acoustic guitar with sweeping strings, some lithe...
MUSIC
Urban Milwaukee

Orchestra Will Be “Singin’ in the Rain”

Honoring the origin of the Bradley Symphony Center as the Warner Grand Theater movie palace, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra scheduled three films with live orchestra for the 2021-22 season. This weekend’s offering, Singin’ in the Rain, conducted by Resident Conductor Yaniv Dinur, presents the 1952 classic named the greatest movie musical of all time by the American Film Institute. Three performances will be held March 18-20.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Stars celebrate opening of Swansea Arena as it hosts first live music show

Swansea Arena is to host its first live music show at the weekend featuring English rock duo Royal Blood.The band will take to the stage of the brand new 3,500-seater venue on Saturday.Up to 200 live performances a year are to take place in the gold-clad stadium, attracting millions more visitors to the city over the next decade.To celebrate its opening, world-renowned actors and musicians such as Michael Sheen and Cerys Matthews have taken part in the visual art project From Swansea, With Love.Welcoming concert-goers will now be the words of the Good Omens star, former Catatonia lead singer and...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and More to Perform at Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste are among the musicians set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 1, at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional performers include Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell. In addition, there will be a remote performance from Graham Nash.
LAS VEGAS, NV

