ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers trade WR Davante Adams

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers have traded WR...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Derek Carr Has 2-Word Message After Davante Adams Trade

No one ever said the NFL offseason was boring. For those who wanted a little extra NFL news, Thursday night delivered in a big way. The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams. The two sides have been going back and forth on contract talks dating back to last offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops truth bomb on Seahawks’ trade to Broncos

While the Seattle Seahawks seemed to suggest that Russell Wilson initiated his trade to the Denver Broncos, the veteran QB clarified that was not the case at all. Wilson did emphasize that it was a “mutual decision,” but saying he pushed for the trade is misleading. This came after the Seahawks released statements noting that Wilson “wanted this change” as he expressed his “desire in doing something different.”
NFL
Daily Mail

Ciara embraces the Denver Broncos orange aesthetic in bright pantsuit as she and the kids support Russell Wilson as he is formally introduced as the team's new quarterback

Ciara and Russel Wilson looked like a happy family as they were joined by their kids at the Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, on Wednesday. The football player, 33, was formally introduced as the Denver Broncos' newest quarterback as his proud wife, 36, and daughter Sienna, four, son Win, one, and stepson Future, seven, watched.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Davante Adams News

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers shocked the football world by trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start wondering if Aaron Rodgers knew this was going to happen. Immediately after the trade, NFL insider Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport both said the same thing.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The Green Bay Packers#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Cowboys Lose Out On Another Top Free Agent Target

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys thought they had pass rusher Randy Gregory coming back into the fold under a new deal. However, Gregory and his agent decided to accept a deal from the Denver Broncos instead. After watching their star pass rusher leave, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Cowboys ownership.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns RB throws shade at Baker Mayfield on Twitter

Baker Mayfield shared an introspective post on Twitter Tuesday amid an uncertain future with the Cleveland Browns. One of his former teammates seemed to take enjoyment in seeing Mayfield squirm. About 17 minutes after Mayfield shared his note, former Browns running back Duke Johnson shared a post of his own....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
The Spun

1 Team Keeps Getting Mentioned For Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield may be on his way out of Cleveland, no matter what happens with Deshaun Watson. Even if the Browns don’t get Watson in a trade, they may have burned too many bridges with Mayfield over the last four years. One team that keeps getting mentioned a lot...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Closing On Pass Rusher Deal

The Dallas Cowboys were unable to agree to a deal with Randy Gregory this week, but at least it sounds like they’ll retain Dorance Armstrong Jr. for the 2022 season. ESPN’s Todd Archer announced that Dallas is “closing in” on a deal with Armstrong. Armstrong, a...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy