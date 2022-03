This summer looks like it is going to be a great one with these Billy Strings summer tour dates being added earlier this week. One of the best young singer-songwriters out there, this tour should be a ton of fun. Strings has made a name for himself with his storytelling, raw passion, and energy. He has worked with some of Bluegrass and Americana’s best and fans are dying to see him out on the road again.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO