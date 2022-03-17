Iowa Hawkeyes upset by Richmond in the first round I Titus & Tate

John Calipari is very happy about Louisville’s rumored hire for its men’s basketball head coach position. Louisville looks set to hire Kenny Payne, who’s currently an assistant with the New York Knicks. He was also an assistant under Calipari from 2014-2020 before going to New York. “Louisville...
After a stunning loss to Saint Peter’s in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky Wildcats fans want John Calipari to pack his bags and leave. Welcome to March Madness. Tonight’s show features Kentucky Wildcats fans calling for the dismissal of basketball coach John Calipari. After a stunning 85-79 overtime...
Gonzaga isn’t playing like the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament right now. The Zags are struggling to put away 16-seed Georgia State in the first round of the Big Dance. Typically, one seeds lead 16 seeds by at least double digits at the half. Right now, Georgia State is only down two after 20 minutes.
It’s been a difficult few days for LSU basketball at a time when there’s plenty of cause for celebration. Despite ending the regular season on a rough note, the Tigers are a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That’s an accomplishment that can’t be overlooked given LSU’s...
SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
There are pay gaps and there are PAY GAPS. An example of the latter is between coaches John Calipari of Kentucky and Shaheen Holloway of St. Peter’s. On Thursday night, no. 2 St. Peter’s made the biggest win of this year’s NCAA Tournament so far after escaping no. 15 Kentucky in overtime, 85-79. The Peacocks were an 18.5-point underdog coming into the contest, a huge figure they shattered.
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
The Coach K Era has three games left in it. John Calipari will thrive with — believe it or not — a junior leading his team and lots of people in your office pool will forget that Bill Self is a mediocre tournament coach. More than that though,...
We have our first NCAA Tournament upset as March Madness is officially in high gear. Michigan has taken down Colorado State as an 11th seed after a massive second half. The Wolverines were down by as many as nine at one point before winning by 12 points, 75-63. A good...
The one-seeded Baylor Bears were dealt a pretty major blow ahead of their first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. On Wednesday, Talia Goodman of The Field of 68 reported that Baylor star LJ Cryer will be out with injury for Thursday’s game. “Breaking,” Goodman tweeted. “Baylor’s leading scorer...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kenny Payne has landed in Louisville. By now, it's no big secret that the former UofL player and UK coach is going to be named the next head coach for the UofL men's basketball team on Friday. He came from New York via airplane Thursday afternoon,...
March Madness is off and running. Stephen A. Smith is hoping his Final Four picks can go on a run. Smith revealed his Final Four picks for this year’s 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday morning before the games began. The longtime ESPN employee thinks Arizona, Auburn,...
The NCAA Tournament officially kicked off on Tuesday night with a pair of “First Four” games with teams fighting to make the Field of 64. Fans watching Tuesday night’s games may have noticed a trend that will carry through the entire tournament. There were no commercials for sportsbooks during the first two games of the tourney.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A trial begins Monday for a man accused in a 2019 shooting in Kansas that killed a college football player and wounded a teammate of the victim, a man who now plays in the NFL. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Francisco Mendez is the only person arrested and charged in the […]
Last year, the Indiana Hoosiers basketball program fired head coach Archie Miller after four seasons in Bloomington. It appears Miller could have a new gig lined up this year. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Rhode Island is targeting Miller as the program’s next head coach. Like Indiana, Rhode...
For the first time in eight years, the Memphis Tigers have won an NCAA tournament game. On Thursday afternoon, they dismantled the Boise State Broncos in the opening round. Jalen Duren, Landers Nolley II and DeAndre Williams led the charge for Memphis, combining for 36 points. Alex Lomax and Lester Quinones also had respectable performances.
Comments / 0