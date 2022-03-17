Iowa Hawkeyes upset by Richmond in the first round I Titus & Tate

There are pay gaps and there are PAY GAPS. An example of the latter is between coaches John Calipari of Kentucky and Shaheen Holloway of St. Peter’s. On Thursday night, no. 2 St. Peter’s made the biggest win of this year’s NCAA Tournament so far after escaping no. 15 Kentucky in overtime, 85-79. The Peacocks were an 18.5-point underdog coming into the contest, a huge figure they shattered.

