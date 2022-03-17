ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

St. Patrick’s Day food & wine pairings

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Jenn Kampmeier of Vino Mobile Bar, joined us today with wine pairings perfect for...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

St Patrick’s Day 2022: Five Guinness cocktails you can make at home

St Patrick’s Day honours the death of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.The annual day of celebration originally marked the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and was made an official religious holiday by the Catholic Church in the early 17th century.While traditional festivities saw communities gather at church services and family feasts, it has since become a notoriously boozy affair. With a 24-hour suspension of the Lenten restrictions on eating and alcohol consumption, as well as indulging in traditional Irish foods and wearing head-to-toe green, many celebrate Sunday 17 March by sipping on one of the country’s most...
FESTIVAL
Yardbarker

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these 20 Irish-themed recipes

St. Patrick’s Day is synonymous with beer, but don’t forget about the food—especially if you’re planning to put away a pint or two. Whether you want a St. Patty’s specialty, traditional Irish fare, an Irish-American meal, or just something festive and fun, you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with one (or more!) of these 20 Irish-themed recipes.
RECIPES
iheart.com

It's Time For Fish Fry Fridays-Here's A Guide To One Near You

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday for practicing Christians and that means the return of fish fry Fridays in Northwest Ohio. Here's a link for the Toledo Diocese list of all Catholic parishes holding events and list of other groups holding fish fry dinners. Don't forget the local food trucks also serve up fish on Fridays. Check out the Facebook page for Off The Rails Food Trolley.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Wine#Food And Wine#White Wine#Wine Pairings#Food Drink#Day Food#Vino Mobile Bar#Irish#Corned Beef#Cabbage#Pinot Noir#Pinot Gris
Dallas Observer

A "Green Wine" Guide from the Wine Curmudgeon (No This Isn't a St. Patrick's Day Thing)

Confused about whether a wine is organic, sustainable, vegan or natural? You’re not alone: green wine is so confusing that it even makes the experts’ heads hurt. “The reason why you need to understand the differences between all the terms, besides the obvious about knowing what you’re putting into your body, is that these terms are used to sell you wine,” 55 Seventy: Wine Club and Cellar operating partner Jeffrey Gregory says. “Sometimes, they’re more of a market tool that trades on the term organic.”
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Distractify

Although Fun and Cheerful, Clovers Are Associated With St. Patrick's Day for a Deeply Religious Reason

There are a few things that are synonymous with St. Patrick's Day. The color green and corned beef and hash are staples of the Irish holiday, but in terms of representation, nothing quite embodies the celebration in a the way that the humble clover does. The otherwise unassuming plant takes on a whole new life around St. Patrick's Day each year, but what exactly associated it with the holiday? Keep reading for a detailed breakdown on how and when clovers and St. Patrick's Day came together.
FESTIVAL
30Seconds

St. Patrick's Day Party Food & Decorating Ideas: How to Rock Your St. Paddy's Day Party With Cheryl Leahy

St. Patrick’s Day is fun to celebrate, even if you’re not Irish! Cheryl Leahy, the hostess with the mostest, stopped by to inspire us. She shared her best tips for having a blast this St. Paddy’s Day. From what to wear to what to do, and even what to eat and drink, Cheryl showed us how to wow your guests (even if only family)! Your luck o’ the Irish awaits, so read on!
RECIPES
American Songwriter

St. Patrick’s Day Music: Tunes for Celebration and Remembrance

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We hope that there’s a spring in your step and merry celebrations with loved ones decked out in different shades of green. And, as usual, celebratory gatherings call for festive tunes. From Irish pub songs to anthems of rebellion, today has it all. The rich culture of Ireland and its patron saint have inspired many of music’s most beloved artists. Just check out our roundup of the 10 Irish musicians to add to your St. Patrick’s Day playlist HERE for proof.
MUSIC
Mashed

Ben & Jerry's Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Pint Flavor

St. Patrick's Day is officially upon us once again. Regardless of whether you've got Irish blood running through your veins or not, a celebration is called for. Indulging in a meal made up of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and Irish soda bread is one way to commemorate the holiday, and if you're heading out to a bar, it's only right that you toast to your fellow Irishmen and women with the unofficial beer of St. Paddy's Day: Guinness.
FOOD & DRINKS
DogTime

Saint Patrick’s Day Safety Tips For You & Your Dog

There are a few hazards all dog parents should keep in mind, and we aren't just talking about leprechauns. Stay safe with these Saint Patrick's Day tips! The post Saint Patrick’s Day Safety Tips For You & Your Dog appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy