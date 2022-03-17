ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After being traded to Raiders, former Packers WR Davante Adams gets massive new deal

By Zach Kruse
 1 day ago
A trade to the Las Vegas Raiders allowed Davante Adams to cash in with a historically massive new deal.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Adams will sign a contract with the Raiders worth $141.25 million over five years, giving him a yearly average of $28.25 million and making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

DeAndre Hopkins was previously the highest-paid at $27.25 million per year.

Adams, 29, received the franchise tag from the Packers earlier this month. His cap number was scheduled to be a little over $20 million while on the tag in 2022, but Adams told the team he wouldn’t play on the tag.

A first-team All-Pro receiver each of the last two seasons, Adams has a strong case for being the NFL’s best wide receiver. Now, thanks to the Raiders, he can rightfully claim to be the highest-paid.

Steve Johnson
8h ago

oh so much for Rodgers saying he wouldn't play with out him!! just goes to show it's all and only about the money which no one is worth that money

Mickele Bruner
8h ago

Anyone else notice when players get paid so much that next year they amount to nothing and get released in the next year or two

