After being traded to Raiders, former Packers WR Davante Adams gets massive new deal

A trade to the Las Vegas Raiders allowed Davante Adams to cash in with a historically massive new deal.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Adams will sign a contract with the Raiders worth $141.25 million over five years, giving him a yearly average of $28.25 million and making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

DeAndre Hopkins was previously the highest-paid at $27.25 million per year.

Adams, 29, received the franchise tag from the Packers earlier this month. His cap number was scheduled to be a little over $20 million while on the tag in 2022, but Adams told the team he wouldn’t play on the tag.

A first-team All-Pro receiver each of the last two seasons, Adams has a strong case for being the NFL’s best wide receiver. Now, thanks to the Raiders, he can rightfully claim to be the highest-paid.