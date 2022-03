There's a good possibility that you might see more money coming out of your bank account with Netflix each month if you share your account. It is pretty common for people to share their streaming accounts with friends and family. You might have a shared account or two already. No harm, no foul, right? Well, Netflix especially has been trying to crack down on password sharing lately, and they have begun a new test that will further their efforts. However, you might not like it too much.

