Steam Is Coming to Chromebooks, but Don't Hold Your Breath

Microsoft has revealed which of its games will be able to run on the Steam Deck, but there are some unfortunate absences thanks to anti-cheat. While games Deathloop, Prey, and Psychonauts 2 have all been given the "Verified" stamp of approval, some of its bigger releases won't run on the handheld (thanks, Eurogamer). Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, Gears of War 5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator X won't be supported which Microsoft says is "due to anti-cheat." They're some startling omissions—while I wouldn't expect Flight Sim to have the best time on handheld anyway, it's a shame to see Halo Infinite on the list of unsupported games. Of course, you can still stream them through the likes of GeForce Now, but running directly on Linux is a no-go.

