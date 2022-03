You have to hand it to ArrDee: he saw his opportunity and he grabbed it with both hands. Leveraging the success of his breakout appearance on the ubiquitous “Body” remix, the young rapper followed that with a rapid-fire release schedule, many of them turning out to be hits of their own, including “Oliver Twist”, “Flowers (Say My Name)”, “Wasted” with Digga D, “Wid It” with Tion Wayne, “War” with Aitch, and most recently “Come & Go”. Now he’s back with his biggest release of all: the Pier Pressure mixtape.

