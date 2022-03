TAMPA — More moves feel almost inevitable at this point. After the Yankees re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, manager Aaron Boone was given yet another formidable bat to shove into a stacked batting order. He’ll have to figure out how this all works, though that’s not the worst problem for a manager to have. Eric Hubbs of Barstool Sports first reported the signing. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Rizzo will receive $32 million over two years.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO