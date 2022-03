A three-year-old boy was run over and killed early Thursday evening in a driveway at a home just east of Cosby. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the three-year-old was standing in front of the passenger side of a pick-up driven by 73-year-old Timothy Sweeney of Easton when the truck moved forward and struck the boy.

COSBY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO