DroneFOX: Creve Couer Soccer Park

High school sports are expected to feature a full spring season in 2022. After canceled games and events in 2020 and a shortened schedule in 2021, fans of local teams may find that little has changed. Warrenton and Knappa baseball teams are still favored for league titles while Seaside boys golf is looking as strong as ever. Meanwhile, the addition of new talent will make Astoria softball a state power. It all begins this month, when games, events and meets get underway, weather permitting.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO