Rock County, WI

High school boys basketball: Big Foot's Gus Foster named Rock Valley player of the year

By Gazette staff
 1 day ago

Senior Gus Foster, a 6-foot-3 senior wing who led the Walworth Big Foot boys basketball team to a WIAA Division 3 sectional final, has been named player of the year in the Rock Valley Conference.

Foster averaged 22.6 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Chiefs, who lost to Milwaukee St. Thomas More to come up just short to a trip to Madison for a state semifinal.

Big Foot went 18-11 overall and 11-7 in the Rock Valley.

Tommy Meier was named RVC coach of the year after leading Brodhead to sole possession of the conference title with a 15-3 record. The Cardinals finished 19-7 overall, falling to eventual state qualifier Marshall in a Division 4 semifinal.

Cardinals senior Owen Leifker, a 6-1 senior guard, made the first team after leading his team with a 20.7-point scoring average and 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Edgerton senior Connor Coombs, a 6-1 senior guard, earned a first-team honor by averaging team-high totals of 19.3 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

Senior Mason Miller of Evansville, a 6-foot senior guard, was a first-team selection after posting averages of 16.4 ppg and 3.3 rpg.

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL

Player of the year—Gus Foster, Walworth Big Foot.

Coach of the year—Tommy Meier, Brodhead.

FIRST TEAM

Gus Foster, sr., Walworth Big Foot; Owen Leifker, sr., Brodhead; Chase Cummings, sr., East Troy; Connor Coombs, sr., Edgerton; Dadon Gillen, jr., McFarland; Mason Miller, sr., Evansville; Deven Kulp, jr. McFarland.

SECOND TEAM

Colin Terpstra, sr., East Troy; Brady Malkow, sr., Brodhead, Konner Giddley, jr., Beloit Turner; Josiah Engen, sr., Brodhead; Hudson Torrez, so., Walworth Big Foot; Dayne Lindow, sr., East Troy; Aidan Chisolm, jr., McFarland.

HONORABLE MENTION

Beloit Turner—Brent Hoppe, jr.; Zay Howard, so. Brodhead—Gage Boegli, sr.; Cullen Walker, fr. Clinton—Peircen Bingham, jr.; Peyton Bingham, jr. East Troy—Ben Kurth, sr.; Ben Aleckson sr. Edgerton—Leyton McKillips, so.; Peteron Hazeltine, sr. Evansville—Trevor Bahrs, sr.; Stephen Kopecky, sr. Jefferson—Braden McGraw, sr.; David Neitzel, sr. McFarland—Andrew Kelly, so.; Kyle Kussow, jr. Walworth Big Foot—Tyler Wilson, sr.; Alex Schmitz, sr. Whitewater—Elzavain Howard, sr.; Jon Aron, sr.

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

