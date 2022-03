COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri Board of Curators is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday morning. The announcement comes as the University of Missouri searches for a new men's head basketball coach. Board members are set to meet virtually over Zoom at 7 a.m., according to a public notice issued on Monday The post University of Missouri Board of Curators scheduled to meet amid search for new men’s basketball coach at MU appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 18 MINUTES AGO