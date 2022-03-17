Amy Schumer & Kathryn Gallagher at the ''Life And Beth'' NY Premiere

We all have that moment in middle school when something horribly embarrassing happens and it pretty much defines our entire adolescence—and maybe even continues to affect us as adults. That’s the notion behind Amy Schumer‘s return to series TV with her new Hulu dramedy, Life and Beth. The titular character, played by Schumer, is a woman on the verge of turning 40 whose life takes an unexpected turn—and she finds herself dealing with issues from her past as she looks forward to a new plan for her future.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO