ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Davante Adams, Raiders shake up free agency with big trade

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping pace in the AFC West is turning into quite the arms race. Now it’s the Las Vegas Raiders’ turn to try and one-up...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Derek Carr Has 2-Word Message After Davante Adams Trade

No one ever said the NFL offseason was boring. For those who wanted a little extra NFL news, Thursday night delivered in a big way. The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams. The two sides have been going back and forth on contract talks dating back to last offseason.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Why Aaron Rodgers took $150 million amid Davante Adams trade, handicapping Packers, revealed

The craziest week in NFL free agency history continued on Thursday evening, as news broke that the Green Bay Packers traded away All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal is reportedly worth $141 million over five years, at $28.25 million per year. That would have been a really tough fit for the Packers to place under their current salary cap problems.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Believes Something Else Happened

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Ap#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers#The Associated Press
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reportedly Recruiting 1 Top Free Agent

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
NFL
KEYT

Vander Esch returns to Cowboys with safety, long snapper

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Leighton Vander Esch along with safety Malik Hooker and long snapper Jake McQuaide. Vander Esch will play on a one-year contract worth up to $3 million after the fifth-year option on the 2018 first-round pick’s rookie contract wasn’t picked up. Vander Esch never has matched a strong rookie season that resulted in his only Pro Bowl. Injuries have played a role in the declining production.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL
KEYT

Panthers add free agent DT Ioannidis, LB Wilson to mix

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers say they’ve agreed to terms on contracts with free agent defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis from the Washington Commanders and linebacker Damien Wilson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving the team some needed depth on defense. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Ioannidis had 16 sacks and 27 quarterback hits for the Commanders in 2018 and 2019. However, his production has fallen off the last two seasons with four sacks and 15 QB hits. Ioannidis is a potential replacement for DaQuan Jones, who signed with the Buffalo Bills. The 28-year-old Wilson is a seven-year NFL veteran who four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and two with Kansas City, winning a Super in 2019 with the Chiefs.
NFL
KEYT

Raiders sign RB Ameer Abdullah to 1-year deal

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year deal. The move adds another receiving back to compete in a deep running backs room. Las Vegas previously signed free agent Brandon Bolden and are also bringing back starter Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake this season. Abdullah has played seven seasons in the NFL for Detroit, Minnesota and Carolina. He has rushed for 1,574 yards with six touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry in 91 career games. He also has 119 receptions for 865 yards and 17 TDs.
NFL
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
The Spun

Chase Winovich Has 2-Word Message After Trade To Browns

A Michigan man found himselg being sent to play football in Ohio on Tuesday. Per NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots traded edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. After learning of the trade, Winovich took to his Twitter with...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Trade WR Davante Adams: NFL World Reacts

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers shocked the football world by trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Just a few days after locking up star quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a new deal, the Packers failed to reach a contract extension with Adams. The wideout made it clear he didn’t want to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag and the Packers made the most of their star player.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former First-Round Pick

The Buffalo Bills have cut veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Lotulelei was set to cost the Bills a $7.7 million cap hit through the 2022 season. The 32-year-old DT logged a career-low 17 tackles and 3.0 sacks through 11 games and eight starts this past season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy