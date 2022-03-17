Hampton University to Offer Free Room, Board and Tuition to Ukrainian and International Students Studying in Ukraine Displaced by Ongoing Conflict
In a humanitarian effort to help those college students and families affected by the current conflict in Ukraine, Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey has announced that it will invite 50-100 Ukrainian and international college students presently studying in Ukraine to continue their education on HU’s campus this...hamptonroadsmessenger.com
