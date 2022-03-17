Chris Erskine’s column is a great addition

Slugs and snails regularly appear on lists of the most irritating garden pests; only last year the Royal Horticultural Society noted they had slid to the top after a few seasons hiding near the bottom. But the RHS this month announced that it will no longer consider them as pests. In fact, all invertebrates, usually felt to interfere with gardeners’ best-laid plans, will be celebrated. Coincidentally, scientists also argued last week that British wildflowers named in the 1959 Weeds Act as injurious – and therefore subject to compulsory control – should be allowed, within reason, to thrive.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO