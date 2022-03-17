Za'Darius Smith is not signing with Ravens

Aaron Rodgers may have ended up returning to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, but his Last Dance post with Davante Adams before the year began ultimately still came true. The pair will now be making sweet touchdown symphonies with different musicians heading into the 2022 NFL season. But if you told Aaron Rodgers if this is how he imagined things would shake out, he reportedly would’ve been surprised.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO