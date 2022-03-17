Za'Darius Smith is not signing with Ravens

There are all kinds of fascinating wrinkles to the trade that sent receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first- and a second-round pick — the 22nd and 53rd selections in the 2022 draft. Wait. That’s ALL the Packers got? The...
Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
VETERAN NFL and ESPN reporter John Clayton, who appeared in a famed SportsCenter commercial, has passed away at 67. Clayton's close friend Jeff Muzzy announced the news on Twitter on March 18, 2022, in an emotional statement. It read: "I'm posting a notice of personal friend and hall of fame...
The Cleveland Browns’ newly minted quarterback, Deshaun Watson, celebrated his trade from the Houston Texans on Friday afternoon. He took to Instagram to share a photo of him in a Browns uniform. “LETSSSS GOOOO!!” he wrote. “#DawgPound Ready To Work!”. Watson, who faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging...
Aaron Rodgers may have ended up returning to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, but his Last Dance post with Davante Adams before the year began ultimately still came true. The pair will now be making sweet touchdown symphonies with different musicians heading into the 2022 NFL season. But if you told Aaron Rodgers if this is how he imagined things would shake out, he reportedly would’ve been surprised.
The 2022 NFL offseason has been one of the wildest in recent memory and it’s not over yet. Earlier Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. It seemed like the Browns were out of the running earlier this week, but made a massive contract offer that Watson couldn’t refuse.
The Seattle Seahawks were one of the first teams to make a boom during the 2022 offseason, trading away star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. One of the pieces acquired by the team in the trade was quarterback Drew Lock, who has been widely criticized by fans. Recently, a new teammate of his spoke out in his defense.
Antonio Brown is back at it again. He posted the following message on Twitter in regards to the recent Deshaun Watson to the Browns news:. He then followed that Tweet with an even funnier one:. “Take the Browns to SuperBowl Not ToiletBowl”. Whether this is Brown seriously marketing himself to...
The AFC North just got a lot more interesting. On Friday, the Cleveland Browns acquired superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans. Prior to this trade, the AFC North was already considered one of the toughest divisions in football. Now, it might just be the best in the league.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Angel Padillo is a 36-year-old lifelong Browns fan and Cleveland native who moved to South Carolina last year. She’s also a licensed massage therapist, and had the Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson, her Browns fandom may have ended. “My fandom is pretty much just a...
Deshaun Watson is taking his time with his decision. ESPN’s Booger McFarland doesn’t think it should be so difficult, though. The Houston Texans quarterback has reportedly narrowed down his options to the Falcons and Saints. The Panthers and Browns were previously in the mix. McFarland believes Watson’s decision...
NFL reporter John Clayton, who covered the league for decades and was one of the most recognizable reporters on television, has died at the age of 67 years old. The detail surrounding Clayton's death are not publicly known ... but John's friend and former colleague Chris Mortensen provided some information on social media.
The 2022 NFL off-season continues to surprise fans around the league. After being given the franchise tag by the Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams was dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade, reuniting him with his former college quarterback Derek Carr. It’s a move that made an already crazy AFC West even crazier.
The New Orleans Saints are moving on quickly after missing out on Deshaun Watson. The Saints are expected to revisit their interest in Jameis Winston after Watson turned down a trade to New Orleans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Winston played for the Saints for the last two seasons and appears to have been the team’s fallback plan all along.
On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
The New England Patriots have lost another one of their free agents to an AFC rival. The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing kick/punt returner Gunner Olszewski to a two-year contract worth $4.2 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Olszewski would've made $2.4 million from the Patriots next season if he was...
The Dallas Cowboys have brought back one of their own. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have agreed to a new contract with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who explored the open market once NFL free agency opened this week. “Source: The #Cowboys have agreed to terms on...
Comments / 0