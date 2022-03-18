ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek suspects in Brooklyn shooting that injured teen

By CBSNewYork Team
 22 hours ago

Search for gunman in shooting of teenager in Crown Heights 00:28

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released new video of a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition in Brooklyn .

Police say you can see the 16-year-old boy outside a building in Crown Heights trying to run through a door.

It happened Monday night on Sterling Place and Rochester Avenue.

Police say a gunman fired one shot, hitting the teen in the chest. The gunman then walks way and takes off with an accomplice.

Police are looking for both suspects.

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

