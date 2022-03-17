Packers to trade WR Davante Adams to Raiders for multiple draft picks

The Green Bay Packers are trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for multiple picks in the 2022 NFL draft, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Raiders are signing Adams to a new five-year contract that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Packers had placed the franchise tag on Adams for the second year in a row, but he had informed the team that he had no intention of playing the 2022 season on the one-year franchise tender.

Aaron Rodgers may be returning to Green Bay with a huge new contract, but he’ll be doing so without his top target in the passing game.

Adams joins an AFC West division that just added Russell Wilson earlier this week, and now adds arguably the best wide receiver in the league.