ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky man killed in fiery crash after running from police

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwC6s_0eiYe00m00

Indiana State Police on Thursday identified a Louisville, Kentucky, man as the motorist who was killed in a fiery southern Indiana crash following a pursuit.

The crash Tuesday afternoon in New Albany killed 36-year-old Darrell Lee Taylor, police said in a news release.

A passenger in Taylor’s rented Dodge Challenger, Damon L. Simpson, sustained serious injuries nut is expected to survive, police said. He’s being treated at a Louisville hospital.

The crash occurred after a New Albany police officer tried to pull over the Challenger for reckless driving but the vehicle fled, police said. It struck an SUV and crashed into a van in a parking lot. The van caught fire, but no one was inside the van, police said.

The officer pulled Simpson from the Challenger.

The driver of the SUV, Gwendolyn Hartman, 60, of Georgetown, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. at a Louisville hospital.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bluegrass Live

Breonna Taylor’s family, friends keep pushing for justice

A square in downtown Louisville was engulfed with blue and silver balloons Sunday afternoon, as Breonna Taylor’s family, joined by demonstrators and organizers, gathered to honor the two-year anniversary of the Black woman’s passing in a botched police raid. Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, stood at the center of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Former Kentucky police chief charged with stealing from city

A former police chief in Kentucky has been charged with stealing from the city where he worked. A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted Jason D. Cross, 44, of Columbia, alleging he stole more than $25,000 from the Columbia Police Department evidence locker and the city’s drug purchase fund between February 2020 and February 2021.
COLUMBIA, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Albany, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, KY
City
Georgetown, IN
State
Kentucky State
City
New Albany, IN
New Albany, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Georgetown, KY
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bluegrass Live

Four people wounded in drive-by shooting at Kentucky restaurant

Four people were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting at a restaurant in Kentucky’s largest city, police said. The victims were inside The Seafood Lady in downtown Louisville on Sunday when the shots were reported, news outlets reported, citing a statement from police. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, the statement said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky police officer arrested on rape charge

A Kentucky police officer has been arrested in a rape investigation. Kentucky State Police said they arrested Transylvania officer Dustin Watkins, 31, Wednesday morning in Lexington. Watkins’ arrest stems from a 2020 investigation while he served as a McCreary County sheriff’s deputy, according to police. A McCreary County...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Suv
Bluegrass Live

59-year-old Kentucky man charged with selling meth to informant

A Kentucky man is behind bars after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Police arrested 59-year-old Rhett Simmons, of Frankfort, Wednesday night after he reportedly sold an “8 ball” of methamphetamine to an informant working with the Frankfort Narcotics Unit. Officers obtained a search warrant for his...
FRANKFORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy