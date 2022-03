By Huck Allen: Promoter Frank Warren reveals that he reached out to Anthony Joshua’s handlers to try and set up a fight between him and Joe Joyce. While Warren is hopeful the Joshua vs. Joyce fight can be made, he has his doubts that it will. Joshua’s once-promising career has taken two devastating hits, with him losing to Oleksandr Usyk and Andy Ruiz Jr.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO