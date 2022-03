A blood pressure 110/60 mmHg is usually not considered a low blood pressure. Many people may have this reading without developing any signs and symptoms. The upper number (numerator) in the reading indicates the systolic pressure, whereas the lower number (denominator) represents the diastolic pressure. Though a blood pressure level of 120/80 mmHg is considered optimal, having a systolic pressure between 91 and 119 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure between 61 and 79 mmHg is considered normal.

