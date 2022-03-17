North Carolina man drowns after trying to rescue dog in east Tennessee lake

WSOC Lake generic (FILE)

HAMPTON, Tenn. — Authorities say a North Carolina man has drowned while trying to rescue a dog that had jumped into an east Tennessee lake.

[Man drowns in flood waters after driving around barricades in Cabarrus County]

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says 52-year-old Eric Jordan was on a boat traveling on Watauga Lake on Friday evening when a dog entered the water.

Jordan jumped into the water while the boat was still moving to rescue the dog, but Jordan began to struggle. A bystander on a nearby houseboat entered the water and pulled him onboard.

CPR was administered but Jordan could not be revived. His body has been taken to Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for an autopsy.

Cox Media Group