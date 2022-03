On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers shocked the football world by trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Just a few days after locking up star quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a new deal, the Packers failed to reach a contract extension with Adams. The wideout made it clear he didn’t want to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag and the Packers made the most of their star player.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO