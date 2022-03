New Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage said he thought somebody was messing with him when he received a call from Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on Monday night. "Definitely caught me off guard—for a minute I thought it was a prank," Gage told reporters Friday. "But he told me what they have here in Tampa Bay and that he wanted me to be a part of it."

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO