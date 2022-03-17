ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Reverend Leah Daughtry Explains Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic Road To Confirmation

By Justin Thomas | Reach Media Associate Editor
Praise Houston
Praise Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhVPG_0eiYU1bZ00

President Joe Biden’s applauded nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court has the potential to make history for both Black America and women alike.

As KBJ pushes forward on a campaign to visit all 100 U.S. senators leading up to her judiciary hearing before the Senate next week on March 21, we had the pleasure of speaking with Reverend Leah Daughtry for a breakdown of the road ahead.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

Although Jackson’s confirmation feels pretty solidified to say the least, Rev. Daughtry makes it clear that she still has a ways to go before officially replacing the seat left vacant by Justice Stephen Breyer. Although KBJ faces the aforementioned Senate hearing that will find her getting grilled on every aspect of her background and intentions within the position, Daughtry assures us that she’s beyond qualified for the title and has the credentials to prove it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Find out more about Ketanji Brown Jackson and how you can support her U.S. Supreme Court nomination by way of Reverend Leah Daughtry below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell :


READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:


HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Kenny Lattimore
Person
Keyshia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reverend#The U S Supreme Court#Kbj#Senate
Upworthy

Melvinia Shields was a slave. Five generations later, her direct descendant became nation's first Black First Lady.

Michelle Obama became America's first Black first lady after Barack Obama was elected President in 2008. The former first lady's journey to the White House can be traced back five generations to Melvinia Shields, a 6-year-old girl who was enslaved. She was Obama's great-great-great-grandmother and was "gifted" at the age of 6 by an elderly master to Paterson's daughter and son-in-law – Christianne and Henry Shields. In his will, she was described as “negro girl Melvinia.” She was considered property and valued at $475, reported The New York Times. She was removed from the South Carolina estate where she grew up and moved with the Shields to Georgia. While she worked with the Shields, she would give birth, at the age of 15, to her biracial son, Dolphus T. Shields.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Instagram
MSNBC

Congress' anti-lynching bill is a mere Band-Aid for anti-Blackness

The Senate on Monday passed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, ending more than a century of racist obstructionism that blocked federal proposals to acknowledge and outlaw the brutal executions. In the time since George Henry White, a Black U.S. congressman, first introduced anti-lynching legislation in 1900, thousands of Black people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Trump administration got exactly what it wanted from the 2020 Census

The Trump administration might have failed in its effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from the U.S. Census. But it still managed to get exactly what it wanted: a less accurate count that diminishes minority communities in the United States. The Census Bureau reported on Thursday that the 2020 Census undercounted...
POTUS
FloridaDaily

Frederica Wilson: Biden Administration Finally Updated Congress on Threats Against HBCUs

This week, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., the chairwoman of the U.S. Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee, announced that the Biden administration has updated members of Congress about investigations of threats made against Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). More than a dozen HBCUs across the nation received bomb...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOXBusiness

Hunter Biden story is the 'death of journalism': Doug Collins

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., reacted to The New York Times confirming that Hunter Biden's laptop is legit on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, saying the stunning admission marks the "death of journalism." DOUG COLLINS: It's just amazing what has happened. We've been talking about this for years. But I just...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Praise Houston

Praise Houston

4
Followers
228
Post
469
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Inspiration Station

 https://praisehouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy