Oklahoma State

Tracking Severe Storms Overnight Across Oklahoma

By Travis Meyer
 22 hours ago
A storm centered in eastern New Mexico will be in SW Oklahoma by late Thursday afternoon and firing up several severe storms that will move from Central OK to the east by 8-10 PM.

Afternoon highs into the mid to upper 70s before our next storm system moves into the area. This system brings increasing rain and thunder chances to northern and eastern Oklahoma, including a threat of a few strong to severe storms near or south of our immediate area.

As the cold front progresses over the area later tonight and early Friday morning, showers and storms will quickly move eastward with chilly, blustery weather remaining. Temperatures tomorrow morning will drop from the lower 50s into the 40s by midday to the afternoon with a gusty northwest wind at 20 to 30 mph.

A strong upper-level trough will move into the area later tonight with strong winds aloft moving across central OK. A surface low along the Red River Valley will eject northeast with a dry line extending southward. Storms are likely to develop across southcentral OK along the advancing dry line by 7 p.m. and move eastward into the area tonight between 9 pm and 2 a.m. Better overlays for severe parameters will remain slightly south of the metro, but nearby. Primary threats will be hail and wind. The tornado threat, while not high, is not zero. A break may occur from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. before the cold front and upper trough approach from the northwest bringing a few additional showers and gusty northwest winds. Temps will drop from the lower 50s into the upper 40s through the day.

The weekend looks good. Saturday feature sunshine and return of afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph will be likely on top of a surface ridge of high pressure slightly south of the area. Our next strong upper-level system is located across the western U.S and the pressure gradient increases greatly Sunday with strong south winds from 20 to 35 mph into Monday as the storm system organizes to our west. Increasing low level flow support showers and storms developing Monday to the west and moving into the area by early afternoon and evening. Strong winds aloft could support the potential for strong to severe storms, but current threats seem to be focused near or south of the Red River at this point. This severe weather threat area could easily migrate north in subsequent forecast updates. The storm system should exit the area either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

A Blustery Friday Brings A Pleasant Saturday

A strong cold front has moved across northeastern Oklahoma early this morning bringing gusty northwest winds, falling temperatures, and blustery weather across the area. The main upper-level storm system will slowly move away from our area this morning, but a few showers and areas of rain will remain possible for the next few hours. Mostly cloudy and chilly weather is likely today with afternoon temperatures remaining in the upper 40s. A few locations to the west may see some sun breaks this afternoon with highs rebounding into the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
Warmer Weather Returns Before The Next Round Of Storms

Sunny and warmer weather returns to Green Country before the next round of storms moves in on Thursday evening. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Sunshine returns on Wednesday along with south winds at 15 to 25 mph as afternoon highs move into the upper 70s. We’ll be tracking two storm systems over the next few days, the first arriving Thursday night and the second early next week. Both systems bring increasing rain and thunder chances to portions of northern and eastern Oklahoma. Current severe weather threats Thursday night appear to be mostly along the red river valley in the portions of far southern Oklahoma and north Texas. The second storm system next week supports some severe weather possibilities but differences in model data preclude us from delineating a specific severe weather threat location at this point. The initial examination of preliminary data support higher chances for strong and severe storms Monday across southern Oklahoma and south across Texas. But these areas could easily shift northward as we approach early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Tracking Spring Like Temps, More Storm Chances

A cool start to the morning after a few showers and storms moved through parts of the state on Monday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The storm system that brought a few showers and storms to southeastern Oklahoma on Monday night is now exiting the area on Tuesday morning. Spotty showers will occasionally move across eastern to southeastern OK through the early morning hours but should quickly end. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing clouds, and highs in the lower to mid-60s will be likely through the day. Warmer temperatures return to our west on Tuesday and will migrate eastward Wednesday. A surface ridge of high pressure will settle across part of the state Wednesday allowing for sunshine, south winds at 10 to 20 mph, and temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. Our next storm system quickly approaches the area Thursday bringing another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to Eastern Oklahoma Thursday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Spring Pattern Arrives

Temperatures warm up this week after a round of winter weather moved through the state. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty winds, increasing clouds and highs in the lower to mid-60s will be likely today before a few storms develop across southeastern OK on Monday night. A warming trend continues this week.
TULSA, OK
