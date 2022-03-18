ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NEW: 2022 Top 100 Prospects list unveiled

MLB
 22 hours ago

At long last, we are ready to unveil MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list. And with a full Minor League season in 2021, there are sure to be plenty of changes in this year’s list compared to a year ago. With graduations, performances and an influx of...

www.mlb.com

MLB

Here's what to know about new A's prospect J.T. Ginn

MESA, Ariz. -- J.T. Ginn is new to the A’s organization, but his talent has long been on the club’s radar. Ginn, who was acquired alongside fellow right-handed pitcher Adam Oller from the Mets in exchange for Chris Bassitt on March 12, first caught the eye of A’s scouts in 2020. Back then, the righty from Mississippi State had established himself as one of the premier pitchers in the SEC. He posted a 3.13 ERA in 17 starts with 105 strikeouts across 86 1/3 innings as a freshman and capped that season with six scoreless innings against Louisville in the College World Series.
MLB
MLB

Buxton: 'Nothing's holding me back now'

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Manager Rocco Baldelli's early-spring appraisal of Byron Buxton was that the Twins' center fielder "seems very free to just go out there and play." "Knowing him and watching him, the fact he can just show up to the ballfield and play now, it means everything," Baldelli added Wednesday.
MLB
MLB

With Clevinger, Darvish healthy, Padres rotation falling into place

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Padres entered the offseason with questions aplenty about the state of their starting rotation. They arrived in Peoria this week and appear to have gotten some favorable answers to those questions. ﻿Mike Clevinger﻿, coming off a second Tommy John surgery in 2020? Ready to go, and...
MLB
MLB

Watch the Top 100 Prospects show on MLB Network

It’s that time of year again. With the 2022 baseball season right around the corner, MLB Pipeline has spent the past week breaking down the game’s top 10 prospects by position and unveiling its annual Top 100 Prospects list. Now, it's time to dig deeper. Featuring many of...
MLB
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
MLB

MLB Draft and MLB Draft Combine details announced

Major League Baseball on Thursday officially announced details for the 2022 MLB Draft and Draft Combine. For a second consecutive year, the MLB Draft will be featured during All-Star Week, taking place in Los Angeles from July 17-19, while the Draft Combine will be held at Petco Park in San Diego from June 14th-20th. MLB Network will once again provide extensive coverage of the MLB Draft and Draft Combine.
MLB
MLB

Vlad Jr.: 'Now you guys are going to see the movie'

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The star of 2021 already has the quote of 2022. “What we did last year was a trailer. Now, you guys are going to see the movie,” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said Thursday. Everything Guerrero does in camp seems to drip with stardom. From the white Ferrari...
MLB
MLB

Newest Yankee an 'OG Bleacher Creature'

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has had a whirlwind few days. Last week, he was with the Rangers, a team for which he played his entire professional baseball career to that point. Then, he was traded to the Twins over the weekend. And a day later, he was dealt to the Yankees. But...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
MLB

Nats' position battles to heat up as games begin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- When the Nationals open Spring Training action at 6:05 p.m. ET Friday against the Marlins at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, it will be their first opportunity to evaluate potential looks for the 2022 season in live game action. There are questions to be answered across several areas of the roster, some sparked by offseason acquisitions and others from injury-related vacancies.
MLB
MLB

Cards awaiting second opinion on Flaherty's shoulder

JUPITER, Fla. -- The Cardinals and Jack Flaherty are seeking a second opinion on the hard-throwing right-hander’s ailing shoulder, meaning there is still no answer as to his availability for an organization that has visions of being a World Series contender. Flaherty, the Cardinals' Opening Day starter in 2020...
MLB
MLB

Dodgers win Freddie sweepstakes on 6-year megadeal (source)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Dodgers and five-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman have agreed to a blockbuster six-year, $162 million deal, pending a physical, sources told MLB.com on Wednesday. The club has not confirmed the move. For most of the offseason, Freeman, 32, appeared to be headed for a reunion...
MLB
MLB

How high is the ceiling for the 2022 Dodgers?

It’s easy to forget, but there was a lot that didn’t go right for the Dodgers in 2021. Remember what happened to the starting rotation: Dustin May got hurt, and so did Clayton Kershaw. Cole Hamels and Danny Duffy never showed up. Remember that Cody Bellinger played through multiple injuries and hit a miserable .165, and that Corey Seager broke his hand and missed half the year, and that Mookie Betts never seemed to get fully untracked due to a hip injury, and that the once-vaunted depth was stretched so thin that Stephen Souza Jr. and Billy McKinney were taking high-leverage plate appearances at important points.
MLB
MLB

Cards prospect Jordan Walker talks hitting, '22 goals

JUPITER, Fla. -- Jordan Walker is coming off one of the best debut seasons by a player from the 2020 Draft class. The Cardinals slugger hit .317/.388/.548 with 14 homers over 82 games between Low-A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria in 2021. His 151 wRC+ was second-best among players 19 or younger, just beating out fellow Top 100 prospects Nick Yorke (149), Francisco Álvarez (148) and Tyler Soderstrom (145).
MLB
MLB

Duran ready to use legs, energy to help Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Perhaps in a rush to make an impact in his first trip to the Major Leagues last summer, Jarren Duran forgot about the biggest reason he was there in the first place. That would be his speed. It seemed that Duran, who hit 16 homers in...
MLB
MLB

'Excited is probably an understatement': Dodgers react to Freeman signing

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were going through Twitter. Austin Barnes was scrolling on Instagram. Max Muncy got word from his wife. Trea Turner and AJ Pollock were getting their phones blown up by friends. All of them got the same news. Freddie Freeman is coming to...
MLB
MLB

Bryant acquisition affirms Rockies' faith in themselves

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Full disclosure: Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez unabashedly said the other day, “We’re going to the playoffs.” A somewhat doubting Thomas didn’t quote him. But Thursday, the day after news broke of Kris Bryant’s reported $182 million, seven-year move to the Rockies,...
MLB
MLB

Rangers not all strangers to new catcher Garver

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- In 2018, Rangers catching coach Bobby Wilson backed up Mitch Garver on the Minnesota Twins. It was Garver’s first full season in the big leagues after 23 games with the squad the previous year. Wilson, then in the second-to-last season of his 10-year big league career, was a role model for Garver, who said there were times he absolutely had to lean on Wilson that year to motivate him.
MLB

Boone expects to see vintage Rizzo in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. -- As ﻿Anthony Rizzo﻿ waited patiently for a deal to surface last week, he went to a local ballfield in Delray Beach, Fla., to take some swings in preparation for the upcoming season. But as he walked onto the field, there was a problem. “The sprinklers...
MLB
MLB

'I want to be here until I'm done': TA talks future with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- When the offseason tunes up, Tim Anderson usually tunes out. The All-Star White Sox shortstop puts in plenty of work to continue improving his game and get ready for the upcoming season, but otherwise those months are all about his wife, two daughters and family. He doesn’t concern himself with the Hot Stove rumor mill or the churned-out deals.
MLB

