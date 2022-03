Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders for draft picks

The Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams were disagreeing over the wide receiver’s contract terms. Adams wasn’t going to play for the franchise tag and now he isn’t going to play for the NFC North champions.

On Thursday, the Packers traded the brilliant wideout to the Las Vegas Raiders for a package that includes a first-rounder, more picks and a player, per Ian Rapoport.

Adams had 669 receptions as a Packer for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. In 2021, he was targeted 169 times with 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The only year in his last four he did not have 1,000 receiving yards was 2019 when he played 12 games and had 997 yards.

The Raiders’ first-round pick in 2022 is the 22nd overall.

The trade reunites Adams with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, his college teammate.

Adams had 233 receptions for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns in two seasons with Carr as his quarterback at Fresno State.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

And this commentary sums up what many think about the deal: