CHARLOTTE — Two lanes of a busy road in Plaza Midwood will be shut down for several days following a water main break Thursday morning. A viewer, James Corwin, sent Channel 9 video of water gushing out of Central Avenue near its intersection with Hawthorne Lane. His narration in the video said he came across it after finishing his shift. He said he works at Moo & Brew, which is near that intersection.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO