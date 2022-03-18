ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

WATCH: New Orleans pups get lucky on St.Patrick’s Day and get shipped to new homes in Idaho

By Michaela Romero
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vnczi_0eiYR5Nw00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —  On St. Patrick’s Day in the early morning, dozens of at-risk shelter dogs boarded a lifesaving “Flight to Freedom” in New Orleans, La. for a second chance in Boise, Idaho.

Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, conducts life-saving airlifts and supports ground transport for at-risk pet populations with a heavy focus on harder-to-adopt large-breed dogs, homeless cats, asymptomatic heartworm positive shelter dogs, and disaster relief.

To donate and support this “Flight to Freedom,” click here .

PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Angels and others prepare to take flight for the 2022 New Orleans Air Show Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Z107.3

Help Oliver Get Lucky & Find A Forever Home This St. Paddy’s Day

There's no doubt adopting a puppy can be fun and exciting. But it can also be an awful lot of work. And while you might not immediately think of it, while some folks gravitate towards the cuteness of a young new dog, there are plenty of benefits of considering adopting an older dog.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Daily Voice

Abandoned Puppy Looking To Get Lucky With New Home

Obie sure could use some St. Paddy's Day luck. The two-year-old pup was found alone on the front porch of an abandoned property at the beginning a February, according to the Baltimore Animal Rescue League and Care Shelter (BARCS). Six weeks later, he’s still without a loving home. Obie...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
94.3 The X

Watch a Sweet Woman Baby Talk a Young Moose in Her Backyard

If there ever were an Olympic Games for moose, this woman should be the play-by-play commentator. Her narration of a baby moose and mom in her backyard is an award-winner. Based on the video description, this happened in northern Idaho...an area that does not lack for moose. Here's the backstory of what happened according to the lady:
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Pups#Get Lucky#Greater Good Charities#Blue Angels#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
KOOL 96.5

Mom and Baby Moose Die in Northern Idaho

A mom and baby moose both died in Northern Idaho recently outside of Clark Fork. These moose had been fed by locals and it was ultimately their demise. A woman came across the mother and baby moose on her property, and after trying to scare them away realized they were not afraid of people. The reason for this is because they had come to expect food from them. Sadly, the mother was found dead, leaving the baby moose to fend for itself. The woman called the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to help with the situation, but before they could arrive the baby had died as well.
CLARK FORK, ID
Ironton Tribune

Strange but true: There’s no Sundays west of the Mississippi

Lije Evans rode his mule home to his cabin. A few men had just tried to get Lije to go to Oregon with them. As he opened the cabin door, he saw his wife, Rebecca Evans, stooping at their fireplace. Lije yelled out to his wife, “Get your breeches on,...
IRONTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
MIX 106

Idaho Is Amongst One Of The Worst States For Women

The great state of Idaho is a great place to raise a family, further your career, or lose your entire life savings trying to buy a house. However, it's not so great if you just so happen to be female. How does one even determine which states are "good" or...
IDAHO STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy