New Albany, IN

Kentucky man dies in southern Indiana crash fleeing cops

By Associated Press
 22 hours ago

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) – Indiana State Police on Thursday identified a Louisville, Kentucky, man as the motorist who was killed in a fiery southern Indiana crash following a pursuit.

The crash Tuesday afternoon in New Albany killed 36-year-old Darrell Lee Taylor, police said in a news release.

A passenger in Taylor’s rented Dodge Challenger, Damon L. Simpson, sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said. He’s being treated at a Louisville hospital.

The crash occurred after a New Albany police officer tried to pull over the Challenger for reckless driving but the vehicle fled, police said. It struck an SUV and crashed into a van in a parking lot. The van caught fire, but no one was inside the van, police said.

The officer pulled Simpson from the Challenger.

The driver of the SUV, Gwendolyn Hartman, 60, of Georgetown, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a Louisville hospital.

