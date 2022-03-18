ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene refuse to clap for President Zelensky?

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky made a speech to the United States Congress and video quickly spread of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refusing to clap. However, the video doesn't show the whole story.

