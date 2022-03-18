Fact check: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene refuse to clap for President Zelensky?

Related
POLITICO
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has joined the growing chorus of Democrats urging the Biden administration to ban the import of Russian oil.
It's a move that's politically beneficial — but also perilous, given gas prices. A big endorsement: "I’m all for that. Ban it,” Pelosi said Thursday as she joined a growing push to ban Russian oil as a means to further punish Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check
The Republican member of Congress attempted to blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden, prompting a fiery Twitter exchange.
Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech
As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene slam Lindsey Graham's call to assassinate Putin as 'unhinged' and an 'exceptionally bad idea'
"It seems really dangerous and stupid to say that. And we like Lindsey Graham, but that's a stupid comment," Fox News host Laura Ingraham also opined.
Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
Russia says it may be 'forced' to respond militarily if the US won't agree to its unacceptable security demands on Ukraine
The US and NATO have repeatedly rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from the alliance.
Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling decorated veteran Alexander Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row
There has been an angry reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she branded decorated veteran and former national security adviser Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican representative from Georgia was attempting to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday when she posted on Twitter: “Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision-making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”Ms Greene continued: “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the...
americanmilitarynews.com
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online
A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Judge tosses Marjorie Taylor Greene’s lawsuit over mask fines
WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington has thrown out a lawsuit filed by Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and two other conservative lawmakers challenging the fines they faced for refusing to wear masks on the House floor. Greene joined U.S. Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph...
Bernie Sanders responds with a flat-out 'no' after being asked if he shares Biden's optimism about the future of America
Sanders told comedian Stephen Colbert that President Joe Biden "likes people more than I like people."
US gives ‘green light’ for Poland to supply fighter jets to Ukraine but Russia threatens ‘war’ for hosting planes
THE US gave Nato allies the "green light" to supply fighter jets to Ukraine last night - but Russia warned it will be at war with any country providing planes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sealed a deal with Poland and other countries to send their Russian-made MiGs to the help Ukrainian defence forces.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She's Working 'For Free' With All Her Pay Going To Mask Fines
On Twitter critic wonders if what the Republican congresswoman does qualifies as "work."
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine should give up
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses fellow Republicans of ‘beating the drums of war’ over Russia in new ad
Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused Republicans of “beating the drums of war” in a 2022 re-election campaign ad targeting “globalists” and heavily featuring clips of Donald Trump.The video shared on her Facebook and Telegram channels on 11 March also includes older campaign ad clips featuring her shooting a rifle at the words “open borders,” “green new deal,” “gun control” and “socialism.”“For decades the Washington establishment created globalist policies to move America into the global economy,” led by the World Economic Forum and its chair Klaus Schwab, she says in the video, which features a rendition of...
Fortune
‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
Zelensky says he has officially applied to make Ukraine a member of the European Union
"I'm sure it's feasible," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his social-media platforms alongside photos of him signing the documents.
People
Fox News' Jennifer Griffin Responds to Colleagues on the Air in Ukraine Coverage: 'I Report on Facts'
Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin is just doing her job, she says — and in recent on-air appearances on her network, that has included repeatedly pushing back on some colleagues when she sees a need to set the record straight about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "I feel...
A Trump-appointed judge said he's inclined to block a key part of Steve Bannon's contempt-of-Congress defense
The judge, appointed by Trump in 2019, said there is "binding precedent" that might take Bannon's so-called "advice of counsel" defense off the table.
Kevin McCarthy dodges question on repercussions for Marjorie Taylor Greene again
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy faced tough questions over whether he stood by statements indicating that two far-right members of his caucus could resume their roles on congressional committees if the GOP wins control of the chamber in the fall.Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Mr McCarthy confirmed to reporters that Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar still had avenues to returning to active roles on House panels even after they were both publicly chastised for attending an event billed as a far-right alternative to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) hosted by a semi-famous white nationalist,...
The New Yorker
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Daylight-Saving Time a Conspiracy to Control Clocks
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—One day after the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight-saving time permanent, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene alleged that D.S.T. is a “conspiracy to control clocks.”. “My message to the American people is very simple: be afraid, be very afraid,” Greene said. “He...
