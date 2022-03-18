State Auditor Racines to announce re-election bid Saturday

CHEYENNE – Fourth-generation Wyoming native and current State Auditor Kristi Racines will formally announce her re-election bid Saturday in her hometown of Riverton before the Fremont County Republican Party Convention.

Racines said in a news release that she is the right person for an important statewide job that shouldn’t be overlooked.

“This office is important to this Republican Party, and important to the people of Wyoming. During the last 3½ years, we walked our talk of fiscal accountability daily, with every step. We scrutinized every line item, every entry, every dollar,” Racines said.

A licensed certified public accountant and experienced auditor, Racines made headlines in her first term as a staunch transparency advocate. During her first 30 days in office, she produced and turned over six years worth of state expenditure data, which was previously mired in a legal battle.

Within six months, Racines debuted Wyopen.gov – Wyoming’s online checkbook – with no additional cost to taxpayers.

“I made a lot of campaign promises four years ago, and I’m proud to say I’ve kept every one of them. We have more work to do, and that’s why I’m seeking reelection," she said. "The last few years have been hard. Hard on our businesses, hard on our families, hard on our bank accounts. It’s more important than ever to maintain Wyoming’s fiscal health and think mindfully about our future.”

The Wyoming primary election will be held Aug. 16. No one else has announced they will challenge Racines, but the filing period is May 12-27.