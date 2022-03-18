ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

State Auditor Racines to announce re-election bid Saturday

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41W3aw_0eiYM1Jt00

CHEYENNE – Fourth-generation Wyoming native and current State Auditor Kristi Racines will formally announce her re-election bid Saturday in her hometown of Riverton before the Fremont County Republican Party Convention.

Racines said in a news release that she is the right person for an important statewide job that shouldn’t be overlooked.

“This office is important to this Republican Party, and important to the people of Wyoming. During the last 3½ years, we walked our talk of fiscal accountability daily, with every step. We scrutinized every line item, every entry, every dollar,” Racines said.

A licensed certified public accountant and experienced auditor, Racines made headlines in her first term as a staunch transparency advocate. During her first 30 days in office, she produced and turned over six years worth of state expenditure data, which was previously mired in a legal battle.

Within six months, Racines debuted Wyopen.gov – Wyoming’s online checkbook – with no additional cost to taxpayers.

“I made a lot of campaign promises four years ago, and I’m proud to say I’ve kept every one of them. We have more work to do, and that’s why I’m seeking reelection," she said. "The last few years have been hard. Hard on our businesses, hard on our families, hard on our bank accounts. It’s more important than ever to maintain Wyoming’s fiscal health and think mindfully about our future.”

The Wyoming primary election will be held Aug. 16. No one else has announced they will challenge Racines, but the filing period is May 12-27.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming Democratic Party condemns redistricting process

CHEYENNE – The chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party condemned the Legislature for its redistricting process throughout the 2022 budget session, but the organization will not file suit in opposition. In a statement released at a news conference Thursday, Joe Barbuto said the redistricting ordeal resulted in a “powerful and persuasive” argument for turning over this process in Wyoming to an independent commission to uphold the principle of “one person, one vote.” This is not currently maintained with the 62-31 map approved by legislators, due...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Virtual town hall to address landlords’ questions about ERAP

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Family Services encourages landlords to join the March 25 virtual town hall to learn more about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). During the town hall, landlords will learn how to increase their cash flow by helping eligible renters apply for ERAP. The town hall will cover eligible renters and expenses, the application process, how to receive up to 18 months in advance rent and the authenticity of letters of intent for those without a current residence. Get the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

How Wyoming’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions and back towards economic expansion, the U.S. job market has improved substantially. In a historic economic recovery, the unemployment rate fell every month in the majority of states throughout 2021....
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Pa. Supreme Court rejects legal challenges to state’s new legislative maps

This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access. Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s highest court has affirmed the state’s new legislative district maps and rejected final legal challenges to them, clearing the way for their use in the May primary. In...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy