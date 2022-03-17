ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs’ Hendricks eyes return to form coming off rough season

By JASON P. SKODA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miGL5_0eiYLZ2J00
FILE - Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati on Aug. 17, 2021. Hendricks hopes to return to the form that made him one of the Chicago Cubs' most reliable pitchers in recent years. The team is counting on the veteran right-hander to do just that. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Hendricks hopes to return to the form that made him one of the Chicago Cubs’ most reliable pitchers in recent years.

The team is counting on the veteran right-hander to do just that.

With an abbreviated spring training brought on by the lockout and the season set to start April 7 against Milwaukee at Wrigley Field, time to prepare is running short.

“We know it’s going to be quick,” Hendricks said. “But we can’t take that approach mentally. Take our time. Do what we need to do. Don’t risk injury. At least we’re playing a full season, 162, and our focus is on where we’re going to be at the end.”

Hendricks is determined to show last season was an aberration for him.

The 32-year-old right-hander won 14 games to match his second-highest total. Otherwise, it was by far his worst year.

Hendricks’ ERA leaped from 2.88 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season to a career-worst 4.77. The major league-leading 200 hits were the most he has allowed. So were the 31 homers, a big jump for someone who had never given up more than 22.

With 131 strikeouts and 44 walks, his strikeout-to-walk ratio was below 3.00 (2.98) for the first time — a big drop from his NL-leading mark of 8.0 in 2020.

For a pitcher who in previous years received Cy Young Award votes and even led the majors in ERA during the 2016 World Series championship season, it was a startling year. And it’s one he and the Cubs don’t want to repeat.

“I felt last year I was so flat, and everything was up over the plate,” Hendricks said. “So, I’ve been focused on back to getting angle, down in the zone and fastball command. Back to my staples. It was really good so far.”

A return to form by Hendricks could go a long way toward turning the Cubs back into contenders in the NL Central.

Last season, Chicago went from leading the division to finishing fourth at 71-91 and missing the playoffs for the second time in three years. Along the way, the Cubs dealt championship core players Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez, as well as closer Craig Kimbrel prior to the deadline.

But president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has made it clear he doesn’t see this as a long rebuilding process. The Cubs took what might be a big step this week when they agreed to an $85 million, five-year contract with star Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

That deal had not been announced by the team as of Thursday afternoon. But a person familiar with the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical, confirmed it to the Associated Press.

They also added Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley to boost a pitching staff that struggled last season.

A bounce-back season by Hendricks would obviously help. After all, he comes into his ninth season with an 83-55 record and 3.36 ERA.

Hendricks attributed last season’s struggles to his approach and mechanics. He said his delivery became more robotic rather than athletic. But he thinks he has straightened it all out.

“I had to reevaluate where I was and everything was flat, up in the zone and I didn’t rely on my fastball,” he said. “I put focus back on that this offseason. Getting back down in the zone with movement, commanding my fastball, and hopefully, I can establish that early.”

Manager David Ross, his former catcher, is confident Hendricks will return to form.

“Kyle certainly knows himself better than anybody,” Ross said. “When he attacks hitters and understands his own strengths and weaknesses, I think that’s a powerful thing. To hone in on your strengths, if you are a changeup guy, the fastball will make the changeup that much better. We all can overthink things as players. Sometimes it takes a little break to get a reset.”

Some of the pressure will be off of Hendricks with the additions of Stroman and Wade to the rotation.

“I’m so excited to have those guys,” he said. “Straight competitors. Love to compete, love to win and have the ball in their hand. That’s what we’ve got to have around here. We’ve got to set the tone as pitchers, and we didn’t do the best job of that last year and bringing in guys with a competitive edge will help us out a lot.”

___

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Yu Darvish's Influence on Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Signing With Chicago

How Darvish influenced Suzuki's decision to join Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Seiya Suzuki was going through his free agency process, he communicated with big leaguers who have already made the transition from Japan's NPB to Major League Baseball. Including one former Cubs ace: Yu Darvish. Suzuki,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Craig Kimbrel
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cubs add to pitching rotation with World Series winner

The Chicago Cubs have enjoyed a productive offseason thus far, signing the likes of Andrelton Simmons, Marcus Stroman, and Japanese phenom Seiya Suzuki. On Saturday, the team added another key piece to their rotation in 2021 World Series champion and veteran lefty, Drew Smyly. Via Ken Rosenthal:. Just a one-year...
MLB
KESQ

AP sources: Cubs add Villar, Givens in flurry of moves

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs stayed busy, agreeing to contracts with infielder Jonathan Villar and pitchers Mychal Givens, Daniel Norris and Robert Gsellman. The Cubs also finalized right-hander Chris Martin’s one-year deal and placed left-hander Brad Wieck on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow strain. The additions are the latest in a flurry of moves for the Cubs since they opened spring training — especially on the pitching side. There is concern across the majors about pitching depth with baseball’s adjusted schedule after the lockout.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesa#Ap#The Chicago Cubs#Cy Young Award#Era
The Associated Press

Stafford gets contract extension through 2026 with Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford has agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. The deal signed by Stafford on Saturday is worth $160 million, with $135 million guaranteed, according...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
405K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy