When you snag a brand new, plush sheet set from your favorite brand, it’s tempting to make your bed and jump in as soon as you rip open the packaging. While those new sheets may look luxuriously comfy right off the bat, they could be harboring some unwelcome particles, like dust and dirt. Plus, the products used to keep them looking nice on the shelf could make them feel scratchy and uncomfortable. While there’s no hard-and-fast rule that says you have to wash your new sheets before using them, we strongly suggest it.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO