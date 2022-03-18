ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm today, strong storms tomorrow, your Friday daytime forecast

Atlantic City Press
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'll want either shorts or sweaters for Friday, depending...

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Heavy rain, strong storms possible later today

You’ll want to have your rain gear with you today. WSB’s meteorologists are tracking several rounds of rain and possible storms expected to move in Wednesday evening. The first round is predicted to be mainly downpours. Another round will move in later today, with the chance for isolated storms.
ENVIRONMENT
WALB 10

Strong-severe storms Friday into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely near perfect spring-like conditions on St. Paddy’s Day. A few cumulus clouds but tons of sunshine and warm mid-upper 70s low 80s. Quiet and dry through the evening then increasing clouds and patchy fog Friday morning. Clouds thicken with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF

Sunny, warm today ahead of winter weather Friday night into Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of North Alabama. The threat for wintry weather will develop over northwest Alabama after 9 p.m. Friday and track east into the overnight hours.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Atlantic City Press

WATCH NOW: Strong storms brings temperatures down, Monday night forecast

A severe thunderstorm watch for the potential of severe weather is in effect for all of South Jersey, except Cumberland and Cape May counties, through 11 p.m. Monday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on that and the cooldown to come. Contact Joe Martucci:. 609-272-7247. Twitter @acpressmartucci. Meteorologist. I've been the...
CAPE MAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FourStates

Sunny and breezy today; Showers and storms likely tomorrow night

Today (Wednesday) will see a lot of sunshine and southerly winds gust up to 25 MPH, leading to high temperatures in the middle 70s this afternoon. We’ll only cool into the lower 50s overnight as clouds slowly increase into Thursday afternoon. St. Patrick’s Day will be dry and breezy until the sun sets. Showers and thunderstorms will stick with the Four States on and off through Thursday night and into midday Friday. Rainfall totals will be between 0.5-1″ once all is said and done. Temperatures will be briefly cooler on Friday before warming back above average by the First Day of Spring on Sunday. Rain chances increase again to begin next week.
ENVIRONMENT
FourStates

Warm today before showers and storms return tonight

St. Patrick’s Day will be breezy, cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the middle 70s this afternoon. Rain will begin in SE Kansas this evening, but most will stay dry until after 8pm tonight. Showers and storms will fall across the Four States on and off through tonight and tomorrow. The severe threat will stay well to our south, and rainfall totals will be near an inch for most. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s late tonight and through tomorrow. Enjoy a sunny and warm weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as we enter into the new season of spring. Rain chances increase through the middle of next week as we enter into an active weather pattern.
ENVIRONMENT
Atlantic City Press

WATCH NOW: Luck runs dry as we turn wet, your St. Patrick's Day forecast

Our luck will run dry as a mini-coastal storm brings wet weather for this St. Patrick's Day. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll feel more like Ireland with this chillier, soggy weather. However, 70s will be on the way for some after that. Contact Joe Martucci:. 609-272-7247. Twitter @acpressmartucci. Meteorologist. I've...
ENVIRONMENT
Atlantic City Press

Who saw a 69 mph wind gust in South Jersey Saturday? We have the top reports

Rain, even thunderstorms, turned to snow in South Jersey Saturday. However, it was the winds that was the constant as warm turned to cold, rain turning to snow. High winds brought isolated power outages and wind damage to the region. A wind advisory was put into place by the National Weather Service for most of Saturday and Saturday evening to account to this.
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: 70s Wednesday, Storms Thursday, Snow Friday?

Community members packed a meeting Tuesday night to ask questions and voice their concerns about the possibility of a pallet shelter community for the houseless in the Eastwood Hills community. |. As if the rising prices at the pump aren't enough to worry about, it seems those prices are prompting...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warmer today, storms return Friday

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for the northern 2/3 of Alabama early this morning, but once that fog dissipates we expect a very nice spring day, with ample sunshine along with a high in the mid 70s this afternoon. It will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds return tonight ahead of the next storm system.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming ahead of a storm coming this weekend

PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up as we wrap up the week, but another storm is headed our way this weekend. Our overnight clouds cleared out early this morning, leaving sunny skies for the rest of today. Valley highs will warm into the low 80s this afternoon. Temperatures climb...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy