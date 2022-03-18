ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Tara VanDerveer uses NCAA platform to pledge help to Ukraine

By JANIE McCAULEY
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076YZj_0eiYIj1K00
P12 Stanford Utah Basketball Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer accepts an award for winning her 1000th career game after the team won an NCAA college basketball game against Utah for the Pac-12 tournament championship Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt) (Ellen Schmidt)

STANFORD, Calif. — (AP) — At home over breakfast Thursday morning with sister Heidi, Tara VanDerveer formulated a plan to somehow help the suffering Ukrainian people who still mean so much to her years after she took the U.S. national team to play there.

The Hall of Fame Stanford coach pledged $10 for every 3-pointer made in the women's NCAA Tournament toward humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, and she challenged anyone else who could give to do so — even just a dime per 3 if possible.

Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner, whose team is playing its first-round NCAA game against Kansas at Stanford on Friday, immediately joined VanDerveer's fundraising efforts. She was an assistant coach on that U.S. team.

“I want to put a challenge out to other coaches, to our fans, to everyone in here, my sister's already accepted the challenge, I'd like to donate to the Ukraine humanitarian fund — and I'm not sure which fund it will be yet — $10 for every 3-point made in the NCAA women's tournament,” VanDerveer said as defending champion and top-seeded Stanford prepared to take on Montana State in the first round.

Heidi VanDerveer, the coach at UC San Diego, wasn't sure she could commit $10 for every 3-pointer but said, “I'm going to do whatever I can.” She and her sister were still discussing which organizations to support, perhaps choosing several.

“The fun thing about Tara, everyone talks about basketball and everything else, but she referred to her bubble. We're all in a basketball bubble but the rest of the world keeps going,” Heidi said. “The great thing about her is that she definitely has the bigger picture in mind and understands that from traveling the world just how fortunate we are. And when you can help somebody, you do. It's great. It's awesome.”

Tara VanDerveer’s 1996 Olympic champion U.S. national team played in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv leading up to the Atlanta Games, and faced the Ukrainian national team about 10 times.

“I would call them our cousins because we saw them in so many tournaments and played against them,” VanDerveer recalled. “So maybe I have an affinity for the country, and watching what’s happening has been really, really very hard. When our team was leaving Ukraine, women at 3:30 in the morning were begging outside of our bus. And our team emptied their suitcases, emptied their wallets, just were very generous.”

Said Fortner: “That was a phenomenal trip over there, and it was an eye-opening trip in a lot of ways.”

VanDerveer has asked associate director of communications Wilder Treadway to track her total each day.

“I hope people can make a lot of 3s and that I can be very generous,” VanDerveer said, “and I hope other people will get on board with this challenge and I'd like people to match the challenge.”

Georgia Tech guard Sarah Bates plans to contribute to the effort with her play.

“My job is to be a shooter and to make as many 3s as possible, so I’m planning on doing that anyway,” she said. “But if it’s to help the efforts in Ukraine as well, that’s just another motivation to make more 3s. I think that’s awesome what she’s doing and I hope other people are on board and willing to shoot more 3s so we can get more money out there.”

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Kenny Payne ready for many challenges as Louisville coach

Kenny Payne made clear he will need help as he begins a huge mission with his first head coaching job at Louisville. Payne was introduced Friday as the Cardinals' men’s basketball coach and received a six-year contract through 2027-28 to lead the program. The University of Louisville Athletic Association approved the contract on Friday morning. Financial terms were not immediately available.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSB Radio

Record-setting defense leads S Carolina women to 79-21 win

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and had 12 rebounds while top-seeded South Carolina's stifling defense held Howard to the fewest points ever in a women's NCAA Tournament game in a 79-21 victory Friday. It was the All-American’s 25th straight double-double and one of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSB Radio

FGCU beats Virginia Tech 84-81 despite 42 points by Kitley

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — (AP) — Karli Seay made a 3-pointer from the corner with 26 seconds remaining, and 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast ousted fifth-seeded Virginia Tech 84-81 on Friday despite a career-high 42 points by Elizabeth Kitley. Kierstan Bell scored 22 points for FGCU, which was ranked...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSB Radio

Ohio State puts clamps on Loyola Chicago in 54-41 NCAA win

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — No extended March stay for Loyola Chicago and Sister Jean this time. Not with Ohio State taking away every inch of open space. Not with E.J. Liddell creating a bit of his own with each pull-up jumper. Not with the seventh-seeded Buckeyes showing that when healthy, they can make every trip down the floor for their opponent a frustrating mess.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Stanford, CA
Society
Stanford, CA
Sports
Local
California Society
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Sports
WSB Radio

Florida Gulf Coast overcomes Kitley, Virginia Tech 84-81

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — (AP) — After yet another basket by Elizabeth Kitley, Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko had finally seen enough. He made a defensive adjustment. “At the beginning of the fourth quarter they kept going into her, and I kept yelling at the other end what to do, and I’m sure they didn’t hear me,” Smesko said. “And I’m thinking, boy, this game is going to be tight at the end. I hate to waste a timeout. But I don’t think it would have been wasting a timeout. By the time we were able to get together, make the adjustment, we were able to force a couple turnovers on the post entry.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSB Radio

Ivey scores 22 as Purdue beats Yale 78-56 in NCAA tourney

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Jaden Ivey dashed up the court, and Zach Edey towered over the lane. Purdue's speed and size were just too much for Yale. Ivey raced his way to 22 points and Edey controlled the action inside, helping the Boilermakers shut down the Bulldogs for a 78-56 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
WSB Radio

Saint Peter's University quietly savors OT win over Kentucky

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Everyone was buzzing about tiny Saint Peter's University Friday after its stunning NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, except maybe Saint Peter's University. Sure, students and staff were savoring the No. 15 seed Peacocks’ 85-79 overtime win. But Fridays are typically quiet on...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WSB Radio

Smith leads Auburn to 10th straight NCAA opening win, 80-61

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (AP) — Jabari Smith couldn't wait for his first NCAA Tournament game so he could get back to having fun and helping second-seeded Auburn to its latest first-round victory. Oh, and putting up a highlight-reel jam wasn't bad, either. Smith, the Southeastern Conference freshman of...
AUBURN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Vanderveer
Person
Nell Fortner
WSB Radio

Villanova breezes past Delaware 80-60 in NCAA 1st round

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Villanova's hangover from another Big East title lasted maybe 10 minutes. Once the Wildcats found their footing, they ran away from scrappy Delaware. Justin Moore scored 21 points, Collin Gillespie added 14 and second-seeded Villanova had little trouble with the 15th-seeded Blue Hens, breezing to an 80-60 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
59K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy