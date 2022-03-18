ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cymulate partners with New York University to offer offensive and continuous security validation training

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCymulate announced a partnership between Cymulate’s eCademy and New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering and their prestigious Master of Science in Cybersecurity Cyber Fellows program for online students. Students will earn Continuous Security Validation certification, completing courses on building an effective offensive security program and an...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

