ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Florida man accused of stealing 18 turtles worth $30,000

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yELT_0eiYGlQg00

ESTERO, Fla. — A Florida man is behind bars after deputies said he stole 18 turtles worth $30,000.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jermaine Wofford, 47, was booked Friday on a larceny-grand theft charge in connection with the incident, which occurred at Turtle Source in Estero.

The business’ owner, turtle breeder Marcus Cantos, told WBBH-TV that he realized some valuable hatchlings were missing last week. Cantos said he reviewed the security camera footage and discovered that a repair man hired to fix a drink cooler had taken the turtles, WINK-TV reported.

Cantos called the Sheriff’s Office, which used facial recognition software and the video to identify the suspect as Wofford, according to WINK. Although investigators apprehended Wofford and found five of the stolen turtles, 13 others worth about $20,000 total are still missing, Cantos told the news outlet.

Wofford is being held in the Lee County Jail on $50,000 bond, according to booking records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Woman accused of stabbing husband with scissors facing charges

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed her husband in the back with a pair of scissors. Ashley Lee, 35, was arrested March 14 on felonious assault and domestic violence charges, according to Clark County Municipal Court records. The charges were in connection to an incident that happened that same day.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mother, neighbors break down door to rescue kidnapped child

TIGARD, Ore. — A 56-year-old Oregon man is in jail and facing kidnapping charges after police said he abducted a child playing outside. In a Facebook post, Tigard police said the 7-year-old child was playing outside Wednesday evening when a man grabbed the child and took him to his own apartment, where he locked the door. Police said the mother saw the abduction and immediately ran after the suspect and her son.
TIGARD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
Estero, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

‘This is truly an atrocity’: Police say fight over bowling ball turned deadly

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman that took place at an entertainment venue Thursday night. In a news release, Atlanta police said they responded to the Metro Fun Center on Thursday night at 10:50 p.m., where a woman had been shot multiple times and killed. Police said the shooting had begun with an argument over a bowling ball and had then escalated.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Arkansas deputy convicted in teen's death, gets year in jail

CABOT, Ark. — (AP) — A former Arkansas deputy was convicted Friday of negligent homicide and sentenced to a year in jail for fatally shooting an unarmed white teenager whose death last year drew the attention of national civil rights leaders. Jurors acquitted Michael Davis of the more...
CABOT, AR
WHIO Dayton

Indiana teacher accused of punching student in the face

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A high school teacher in Indiana is facing charges after police say he punched a student in the face while breaking up a fight. Danny Lively, 57, teaches social studies at Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. According to court documents, Lively stepped in between two students who were having an argument in a school hallway on March 7, WANE reported. Investigators said Lively pushed one of the students with his left hand, and when the student swatted it away, he delivered a right-handed punch to the students face.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Turtles#Turtle Source#Wbbh Tv#The Sheriff S Office#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Autocorrect error triggers police response in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police swarmed an office and event space in Pittsburgh with guns drawn, but the call turned out to be a misunderstanding. Police told WPXI a caller received a text from a friend inside a building that was meant to say, “fire alarm,” but instead read “firearm.” When the friend did not respond to texts following the initial text, the caller dialed 911.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHIO Dayton

Two arrested, large amount of marijuana seized after Butler Co. drug bust

BUTLER COUNTY — Two people were arrested after a Butler County drug bust resulted in the recovery of a large amount of marijuana, firearms and cash. On March 15, Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics taskforce, along with several other regional police departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigations conducted nine search warrants on residences related to an alleged violent drug tracking organization operating in Butler County, according to a release.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Prosecutor: Don't name Michigan teen during parents' trial

A prosecutor is asking a judge to rule that a Michigan teen charged in a fatal school shooting shouldn't be named in court during his parents' separate criminal trial. Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed a motion Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court requesting that Ethan Crumbley's name not be spoken openly in court or used in writing in the case against James and Jennifer Crumbley.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Texas crash latest tragedy for family of young driver, dad

HOBBS, N.M. — (AP) — Authorities investigating a fiery head-on crash in West Texas don’t know why a 13-year-old boy was driving while his father sat in the passenger seat of a pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a passenger van, killing nine people.
HOBBS, NM
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
63K+
Followers
92K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy