Documents detail man’s alleged assault on Beaumont police officers

A previously-convicted man who allegedly assaulted a police officer after wielding a knife at an apartment unit now faces multiple felony charges.

The grand jury on March 9 indicted the 26-year-old man, who is transient, for assault on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and and for prohibited substances in correctional facility.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 26 two Beaumont Police Department officers were dispatched to a six-bedroom apartment complex on East Pipkin Street in Beaumont for a man who was allegedly swinging a knife around in one of the units.

When the two officers arrived, another officer was on the scene and was allegedly giving the man verbal commands.

“(The man) refused to listen and began fleeing a person he knew to be a peace officer,” court documents said. “We were able to grab (him) where he began tensing up and again refused to listen.”

While police were searching the man, then handcuffed, he lifted his right leg and moved it toward the officer’s genitals.

“I was able to catch his foot with my legs and again gave him verbal commands not to move,” the officer said in the documents. “Once I released his foot (he) quickly lifted his foot further striking me in the genitals causing me pain.”

The officer said the man began to yell, scream and thrash around as he further resisted the search and arrest before officers put him in the police vehicle, the documents said.

“Once he was inside the car he laid over onto his side and pulled his legs to his chest in that of the motion to again kick another officer or further his resisting transport,” the affidavit said. “Due to (the man’s) violent tendencies a WRAP was called for officer’s safety and his.”

The man was taken to Baptist Hospital before being taken to the Jefferson County jail. Police said a pill believed to methamphetamine was found on the man during a jail pat down.

The affidavit said the man was convicted in December 2020 in Hidalgo County for evading arrest . He was also previously convicted of assault on a public servant in November 2018 in the same county, the indictment stated.

According to Jefferson County jail records, the man was arrested again on Feb. 1 by Beaumont PD.

He is being held on six charges, including on $10,000 bond for assault on a peace officer or judge, two counts of protective order violation, on a $6,500 bond for the state jail felony of possession of a controlled substance penalty, on a $10,000 bond for prohibited substance in a correctional facility and a $3,000 bond for resisting arrest, search and transport.

