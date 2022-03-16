ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Documents detail man’s alleged assault on Beaumont police officers

By Meagan Ellsworth
 5 days ago
The Jefferson County Courthouse in downtown Beaumont. Photo made on May 13, 2020. Fran Ruchalski/The Enterprise (Fran Ruchalski, The Enterprise / The Enterprise)

A previously-convicted man who allegedly assaulted a police officer after wielding a knife at an apartment unit now faces multiple felony charges.

The grand jury on March 9 indicted the 26-year-old man, who is transient, for assault on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and and for prohibited substances in correctional facility.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 26 two Beaumont Police Department officers were dispatched to a six-bedroom apartment complex on East Pipkin Street in Beaumont for a man who was allegedly swinging a knife around in one of the units.

When the two officers arrived, another officer was on the scene and was allegedly giving the man verbal commands.

“(The man) refused to listen and began fleeing a person he knew to be a peace officer,” court documents said. “We were able to grab (him) where he began tensing up and again refused to listen.”

While police were searching the man, then handcuffed, he lifted his right leg and moved it toward the officer’s genitals.

“I was able to catch his foot with my legs and again gave him verbal commands not to move,” the officer said in the documents. “Once I released his foot (he) quickly lifted his foot further striking me in the genitals causing me pain.”

The officer said the man began to yell, scream and thrash around as he further resisted the search and arrest before officers put him in the police vehicle, the documents said.

“Once he was inside the car he laid over onto his side and pulled his legs to his chest in that of the motion to again kick another officer or further his resisting transport,” the affidavit said. “Due to (the man’s) violent tendencies a WRAP was called for officer’s safety and his.”

The man was taken to Baptist Hospital before being taken to the Jefferson County jail. Police said a pill believed to methamphetamine was found on the man during a jail pat down.

The affidavit said the man was convicted in December 2020 in Hidalgo County for evading arrest . He was also previously convicted of assault on a public servant in November 2018 in the same county, the indictment stated.

According to Jefferson County jail records, the man was arrested again on Feb. 1 by Beaumont PD.

He is being held on six charges, including on $10,000 bond for assault on a peace officer or judge, two counts of protective order violation, on a $6,500 bond for the state jail felony of possession of a controlled substance penalty, on a $10,000 bond for prohibited substance in a correctional facility and a $3,000 bond for resisting arrest, search and transport.

meagan.ellsworth@beaumontenterprise.com

twitter.com/megzmagpie

Related
Beaumont Enterprise

Second teen indicted in Beaumont intersection shooting accepts deal

A second teen indicted in a Beaumont intersection shooting last year has now accepted a plea deal, but the judge wants a pre-sentence report before she agrees to it. Freddie Nelson Jr. is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the offense that occurred on Aug. 15. He pleaded guilty in the 252nd Criminal District Court to the charge and accepted an agreement with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. The agreement is for 10 years deferred adjudicated probation, a $1,000 fine and the condition of intermediate sanction facility - an in-custody treatment alternative for certain offenders...
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont police identify seniors killed in fatal crashes

The Beaumont Police Department has identified two people killed in separate vehicle crashes Wednesday night. Reed Nichols, 76, was killed in a major crash that officers received a call for shortly after 7:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Major Dr., according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of a Ford SUV was traveling southbound...
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

Hammer-wielding man indicted for aggravated assault, burglary

A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a hammer-wielding transient man who allegedly made two people fear for their lives as he allegedly threatened to attack them at a couple of Beaumont businesses. The 37-year-old man was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury earlier this month on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary of building. Shortly after 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, a Beaumont Police Department officer received a call for a disturbance at Red Roof Inn where a man was allegedly swinging a hammer at a customer at the...
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

PAPD investigates aggravated assault on 17th street

Police are investigating an aggravated assault in Port Arthur that sent one person to the hospital early Monday evening. Port Arthur Police Department officers received a call shortly after 5:00 p.m. from the 2000 block of 17th Street in for shots fired. Officers found a 20-year-old Port Arthur man with a gun shot wound to his upper body, a PAPD release said. The man was taken...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
7 Questions with…. a ‘Top Trooper’ from Southeast Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety recently congratulated troopers Mark Cooke and Dani Bayse, both from Southeast Texas, on being selected as Top Troopers following the Annual Javier Arana Jr. Top Trooper Competition in late February. The competition honors Arana., who died in the line of duty in El Paso in 2012. The competition is held at the department's tactical training facility for four days. It tests the core competencies and disciplines of a uniformed officer, including job knowledge, physical fitness, firearms proficiency and pursuit driving. Cooke, 26, has served the Texas Department of Public Safety for...
TEXAS STATE
Beaumont police identify man found shot to death

Police have identified a Beaumont man who was shot to death this week. Ashton Devon Randolph, 26, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds on a driveway outside of a home on Thursday, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Police said officers received a call shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 Block of Irma Street for shots fired outside of the residence where he was...
BEAUMONT, TX
