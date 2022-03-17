High-performance freestanding supercapacitor electrode based on polypyrrole coated nickel cobalt sulfide nanostructures

Graphene-based supercapacitors demonstrate extraordinary energy storage capacity due to their layered structure, large effective surface area, high electrical conductivity and acceptable chemical stability. Herein, reduced graphene oxide (rGO)-based supercapacitors were introduced in a simple, and fast method with considerable performance. For this purpose, graphene oxide (GO) was synthesized by the modified Hummers' method and then easily reduced to desired patterns of rGO using a commercial LightScribe DVD drive. In order to increase the effective surface area, as well as the electrical conductivity of rGO layers, oxygen/sulfur hexafluoride plasma was applied to the rGO followed by laser irradiation. By performing such sequential processes, an rGO-based supercapacitor was introduced with a capacitance of about 10.2Â F/cm3, which had high stability for more than 1000 consecutive charge"“discharge cycles. The fabrication steps of the electrodes were investigated by different analyses such as SEM, TEM, Raman, surface resistance, BET, and XPS measurements. Results showed that these rGO-based electrodes fabricated by sequential processes are very interesting for practical applications of energy storage.
Comments / 0