High-performance freestanding supercapacitor electrode based on polypyrrole coated nickel cobalt sulfide nanostructures

By Mohammad Barazandeh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the present work, we report the successful fabrication of dandelion-like Nickel"“Cobalt Sulfide@Polypyrrole microspheres through the hydrothermal method and its possible application as a binder-free electrode in supercapacitors. This electrode exhibited low charge transfer resistance with a remarkable specific capacitance of 2554.9 F gâˆ’1 at 2.54 A gâˆ’1, in addition to...

#Electrodes#Polypyrrole#Pyrrole#Supercapacitor#Nico2s4 Ppy
