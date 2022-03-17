ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Excellently balanced water-intercalation-type heat-storage oxide

By Takuya Hatakeyama
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImportance of heat storage materials has recently been increasing. Although various types of heat storage materials have been reported to date, there are few well-balanced energy storage materials in terms of long lifetime, reversibility, energy density, reasonably fast charge/discharge capability, and treatability. Here we report an interesting discovery that a commonly...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Continuous transition from double-layer to Faradaic charge storage in confined electrolytes

The capacitance of the electrochemical interface has traditionally been separated into two distinct types: non-Faradaic electric double-layer capacitance, which involves charge induction, and Faradaic pseudocapacitance, which involves charge transfer. However, the electrochemical interface in most energy technologies is not planar but involves porous and layered materials that offer varying degrees of electrolyte confinement. We suggest that understanding electrosorption under confinement in porous and layered materials requires a more nuanced view of the capacitive mechanism than that at a planar interface. In particular, we consider the crucial role of the electrolyte confinement in these systems to reconcile different viewpoints on electrochemical capacitance. We propose that there is a continuum between double-layer capacitance and Faradaic intercalation that is dependent on the specific confinement microenvironment. We also discuss open questions regarding electrochemical capacitance in porous and layered materials and how these lead to opportunities for future energy technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of metabolic dynamics during drought stress in Arabidopsis plants

Drought is a major cause of agricultural losses worldwide. Climate change will intensify drought episodes threatening agricultural sustainability. Gaining insights into drought response mechanisms is vital for crop adaptation to climate emergency. To date, only few studies report comprehensive analyses of plant metabolic adaptation to drought. Here, we present a multifactorial metabolomic study of early-mid drought stages in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. We sampled root and shoot tissues of plants subjected to water withholding over a six-day time course, including brassinosteroids receptor mutants previously reported to show drought tolerance phenotypes. Furthermore, we sequenced the root transcriptome at basal and after 5 days drought, allowing direct correlation between metabolic and transcriptomic changes and the multi-omics integration. Significant abiotic stress signatures were already activated at basal conditions in a vascular-specific receptor overexpression (BRL3ox). These were also rapidly mobilized under drought, revealing a systemic adaptation strategy driven from inner tissues of the plant. Overall, this dataset provides a significant asset to study drought metabolic adaptation and allows its analysis from multiple perspectives.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latent Heat#Science And Technology#Applied Energy#Energy Storage#Heat Capacity#Mj
Nature.com

Open multimodal iEEG-fMRI dataset from naturalistic stimulation with a short audiovisual film

Intracranial human recordings are a valuable and rare resource of information about the brain. Making such data publicly available not only helps tackle reproducibility issues in science, it helps make more use of these valuable data. This is especially true for data collected using naturalistic tasks. Here, we describe a dataset collected from a large group of human subjects while they watched a short audiovisual film. The dataset has several unique features. First, it includes a large amount of intracranial electroencephalography (iEEG) data (51 participants, age range of 5"“55 years, who all performed the same task). Second, it includes functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) recordings (30 participants, age range of 7"“47) during the same task. Eighteen participants performed both iEEG and fMRI versions of the task, non-simultaneously. Third, the data were acquired using a rich audiovisual stimulus, for which we provide detailed speech and video annotations. This dataset can be used to study neural mechanisms of multimodal perception and language comprehension, and similarity of neural signals across brain recording modalities.
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Pure Storage: Excellent Investment For A Choppy Market

Pure Storage jumped nearly 10% after reporting Q4 results, one of the few tech stocks to rise post-earnings. Right now, investors don't really want to talk about growth. As the market continues to be choppy and react to every headline coming out of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the market has taken a complete risk-off attitude and shunned tech stocks, especially those with deep red ink and lofty valuations.
STOCKS
Nature.com

Atomically thin indium oxide transistors

Indium oxide transistors with an ultrashort channel of less than 10 nm can be fabricated using atomic layer deposition, a technique that is compatible with complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor (CMOS) processes. Over the past few decades, advances in integrated circuits and computer technology have been underpinned by the continuous reduction...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Brain pathology of COVID-19

A large-scale study reveals infection-related structural changes in the brain — further research and long-term follow-up will be needed to determine their impact. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection may affect brain structure, particularly regions associated with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Stranded on ice

These zones were often discovered accidentally and identifying new ones from maps and image data is not an easy feat. Plus, exploratory field trips are rather expensive. Now, Veronica Tollenaar and colleagues (Sci. Adv. 8, eabj8138; 2022) have applied machine-learning techniques to remote sensing data to determine the location of meteorite stranding zones. By training a classification algorithm, they estimated the probability of finding meteorites across Antarctica. Their classifier yielded around 600 candidates for meteorite stranding zones and correctly identified 80% of the sites that are already known.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Better pre-submission inquiries

Pre-submission inquiries are a means to quickly interact with journal editors to find a suitable outlet for a manuscript in preparation. To make the most out of these interactions, this Editorial outlines key points that should ideally be covered in a pre-submission inquiry. A pre-submission inquiry - or, as we...
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Microbiomes in the Challenger Deep slope and bottom-axis sediments

Hadal trenches are the deepest and most remote regions of the ocean. The 11-kilometer deep Challenger Deep is the least explored due to the technical challenges of sampling hadal depths. It receives organic matter and heavy metals from the overlying water column that accumulate differently across its V-shaped topography. Here, we collected sediments across the slope and bottom-axis of the Challenger Deep that enable insights into its in situ microbial communities. Analyses of 586 metagenome-assembled genomes retrieved from 37 metagenomes show distinct diversity and metabolic capacities between bottom-axis and slope sites. 26% of prokaryotic 16S rDNA reads in metagenomes were novel, with novelty increasing with water and sediment depths. These predominantly heterotrophic microbes can recycle macromolecules and utilize simple and complex hydrocarbons as carbon sources. Metagenome and metatranscriptome data support reduction and biotransformation of arsenate for energy gain in sediments that present a two-fold greater accumulation of arsenic compared to non-hadal sites. Complete pathways for anaerobic ammonia oxidation are predominantly identified in genomes recovered from bottom-axis sediments compared to slope sites. Our results expand knowledge of microbially-mediated elemental cycling in hadal sediments, and reveal differences in distribution of processes involved in nitrogen loss across the trench.
WILDLIFE

