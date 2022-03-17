ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scalable total synthesis of (+)-aniduquinolone A and its acid-catalyzed rearrangement to aflaquinolones

By Feng-Wei Guo
Cover picture for the articleThe strong antibacterial, antiviral and anticancer activities demonstrated by quinolones make them promising lead structures and important synthetic targets for drug discovery. Here, we report, to the best of our knowledge, the first scalable total synthesis of antiviral (+)-aniduquinolone A, possessing a 3,4-dioxygenated 5-hydroxy-4-aryl-quinolin-2(1H)-one skeleton. This synthetic strategy explores E-stereoselective Horner"“Wadsworth"“Emmons...

