Energy Industry

Continuous transition from double-layer to Faradaic charge storage in confined electrolytes

By Simon Fleischmann
Nature.com
 4 days ago

The capacitance of the electrochemical interface has traditionally been separated into two distinct types: non-Faradaic electric double-layer capacitance, which involves charge induction, and Faradaic pseudocapacitance, which involves charge transfer. However, the electrochemical interface in most energy technologies is not planar but involves porous and layered materials that offer varying degrees of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Open multimodal iEEG-fMRI dataset from naturalistic stimulation with a short audiovisual film

Intracranial human recordings are a valuable and rare resource of information about the brain. Making such data publicly available not only helps tackle reproducibility issues in science, it helps make more use of these valuable data. This is especially true for data collected using naturalistic tasks. Here, we describe a dataset collected from a large group of human subjects while they watched a short audiovisual film. The dataset has several unique features. First, it includes a large amount of intracranial electroencephalography (iEEG) data (51 participants, age range of 5"“55 years, who all performed the same task). Second, it includes functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) recordings (30 participants, age range of 7"“47) during the same task. Eighteen participants performed both iEEG and fMRI versions of the task, non-simultaneously. Third, the data were acquired using a rich audiovisual stimulus, for which we provide detailed speech and video annotations. This dataset can be used to study neural mechanisms of multimodal perception and language comprehension, and similarity of neural signals across brain recording modalities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Intensity changes of Indian Ocean dipole mode in a carbon dioxide removal scenario

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 20 (2022) Cite this article. The Indian Ocean Dipole/Zonal mode (IOD) is an interannual phenomenon over the tropical Indian Ocean, causing a pronounced impact worldwide. Here, we investigate the mechanism of the change in IOD characteristics in a CO2 removal simulation for an earth system model (ESM). As the CO2 concentration increases, the intensity of IOD tends to increase, but at high CO2 concentrations, further increases decrease the IOD intensity. The minimum IOD amplitude was recorded during the early decrease in CO2. First, we developed a conceptual model for IOD that is composed of local air-sea coupled feedback, delayed ocean dynamics, El NiÃ±o impact, and noise forcing. Then, by adopting ESM results into this simple IOD model, we revealed that the local air"“sea coupled feedback is a major factor for changing IOD amplitude, while El NiÃ±o does not exert a change in IOD amplitude. The local air"“sea coupled feedback including thermocline feedback, wind-evaporation feedback, and Ekman feedback is strongly modified by the air"“sea coupling strength during progression of a global warming. Consequently, under the higher CO2 concentrations, IOD amplitude is reduced due to the weakening of air-sea coupling over tropical Indian Ocean.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Quasiparticle tunneling as a probe of Josephson junction barrier and capacitor material in superconducting qubits

Non-equilibrium quasiparticles are possible sources for decoherence in superconducting qubits because they can lead to energy decay or dephasing upon tunneling across Josephson junctions (JJs). Here, we investigate the impact of the intrinsic properties of two-dimensional transmon qubits on quasiparticle tunneling (QPT) and discuss how we can use quasiparticle dynamics to gain critical information about the quality of JJ barrier. We find the tunneling rate of the non-equilibrium quasiparticles to be sensitive to the choice of the shunting capacitor material and their geometry in qubits. In some devices, we observe an anomalous temperature dependence of the QPT rate below 100 mK that deviates from a constant background associated with non-equilibrium quasiparticles. We speculate that this behavior is caused by high transmission sites/defects within the oxide barriers of the JJs, leading to spatially localized subgap states. We model this by assuming that such defects generate regions with a smaller effective gap. Our results present a unique in situ characterization tool to assess the uniformity of tunnel barriers in qubit junctions and shed light on how quasiparticles can interact with various elements of the qubit circuit.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Movement observation activates motor cortex in fibromyalgia patients: a fNIRS study

Scientific evidence points to a shared neural representation between performing and observing an action. The action observation notoriously determines a modulation of the observer's sensorimotor system, a phenomenon called Motor Resonance (MR). Fibromyalgia (FM) patients suffer from a condition characterized by generalized musculoskeletal pain in which even simple movement can exacerbate their symptoms. Maladaptive functioning of the primary motor cortex is a common finding in patients with chronic pain. Activation of the motor cortex is known to induce an analgesic effect in patients with chronic pain. In this exploratory study, we intend to verify if the mere observation of a movement couldÂ elicit activation of theÂ motor cortical areas in patients with FM. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to examine the presence of MR in patients affected by fibromyalgia. We adopted a behavioral paradigm known for detecting the presence of MR and a neurophysiological experiment. Participants watched videos showing gripping movements towards a graspable or an ungraspable object, respectively, and were asked to press a button the instant the agent touched the object (Time-to-contact detection session). In a different experimental session, participants were only requested to observe and pay attention to the videos (Observation-only session). During each experimental session, the participants' cerebral hemodynamic activity was recorded using the functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy method. The behavioral task analysis revealed the presence of MR in both FM patients and healthy controls. Moreover, neurophysiological findings suggested that the observation of movement during the Observation-only session provoked activation and modulation of the cortical motor networks of FM patients. These results could represent evidence of the possible beneficial effects of movement observation in restarting motor activation, notoriously reduced, in FM patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Spinal cord ischaemia following the gluteal injection of Benzathine benzylpenicillin

Spinal cord injury is a devastating complication, though rare but possible following the intramuscular injection of the Penicillin. The spinal cord injury can be permanent, leaving the patient with paralysis, bowel and bladder incontinence, and with other associated morbidities. Case presentation. We report a 25-year-old gentleman who developed anterior spinal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

